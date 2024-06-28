1. 13 pilgrims from one Shivamogga village killed in pre-dawn road accident in Haveri district

Thirteen persons, including two children, were killed in a horrific accident in Haveri district, when the mini bus they were travelling in rammed into a stationary truck from behind on Pune-Bengaluru national highway during wee hours of Friday, June 28, 2024. The tragic accident occurred near Gundenahalli cross in Byadgi taluk of Haveri district around 4 a.m.

The group of 17 people, belonging to the same family based in Emmehatti in Bhadravati taluk of Shivamogga district, was on a pilgrimage to Chincholi Mayamma temple at Savadatti in Belagavi and Chhote Lakshmi temple in Maharashtra. Four of the survivors, who suffered grievous injuries in the accident, have been shifted to the hospital.

Among the 13 victims was Manasa S. (25) who led the Karnataka team in the national blind women’s football tournament and won the championship for the State in 2021. She had played for the Indian team in the Asia Cup in 2022. Manasa’s mother, Bhagyamma, 45, also died in the accident.

2. Southwest monsoon off to a better start in Karnataka after drought in 2023

Following poor rainfall in 2023, the crucial southwest monsoon season in Karnataka has got off to a good start in its first month in 2024. From June 1 to June 28, while the three meteorological sub-divisions reported deficiency in rainfall, the overall departure from normal for Karnataka as a whole was nil. The State received 184.8 mm versus the normal 184.4 mm.

This is good news in comparison to a drought-hit 2023, when, between June 1 and 30, there was a 53% departure from normal in Karnataka. All Met sub-divisions had recorded large deficiencies in 2023.

3. Karnataka seeks nod from Centre for construction of tunnel in Shiradi Ghat

A delegation led by CM Siddaramaiah called on Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari in Delhi on June 28 with a request to approve more than a dozen projects, including construction of a tunnel in Shiradi Ghat to improve the connectivity between New Mangaluru Port and Bengaluru to boost economic activities in the State.

Construction of the tunnel (from KM 237 to 263 on Maranahalli to Addahole section) is a long-pending project. The proposal had been moved during the tenure of the Congress-led UPA government at the Centre. The project would not just be a permanent solution to reduce accidents on the route, but would also save time for travellers.

4. ‘Iron woman’ Dr Usha Hegde of Mysuru scales Mount Everest

At 6.10 a.m. on May 19, Dr. Usha Hegde, a professor at JSS Dental College in Mysuru, etched history by becoming the first civilian from not only Mysuru, but entire Karnataka to scale Mount Everest, the tallest peak in the world, standing at a height of 29,031 feet. Dr. Usha realized her dream of reaching the ‘top of the world’ at the age of 52.

Major Smitha Lakshman, who was part of an army team, is the only other woman mountaineer from Karnataka to reach the peak of Mount Everest in 2012. Dr. Usha is the first civilian from the State to have accomplished the ‘Himalayan feat’, according to mountaineers and adventure sports enthusiasts from Mysuru.

5. Next CM should be from Veerashaiva Lingayat community, says Sri Saila jagadguru

If there is a change in the leadership in Karnataka, then the new Chief Minister should belong to the Veerashaiva Lingayat community, said Sri Channa Siddharama Panditaradhya Shivacharya swami of Sri Saila on June 28.

“Veerashaiva Lingayats voted for the Congress in the last Assembly polls. It is natural that leaders of the community should become the CM. Leaders like M.B. Patil, Eshwar Khandre, S.S. Mallikarjun, or Shamanur Shivashankarappa should become the CM,” he said.

