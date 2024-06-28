GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Here are the big stories from Karnataka today

Welcome to the Karnataka Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today. Curated and written by Nalme Nachiyar.

Published - June 28, 2024 06:59 pm IST

Nalme Nachiyar
Manasa S., who died in an accident at Haveri, led the Karnataka Women’s Blind Football team.

Manasa S., who died in an accident at Haveri, led the Karnataka Women’s Blind Football team. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

1. 13 pilgrims from one Shivamogga village killed in pre-dawn road accident in Haveri district

Thirteen persons, including two children, were killed in a horrific accident in Haveri district, when the mini bus they were travelling in rammed into a stationary truck from behind on Pune-Bengaluru national highway during wee hours of Friday, June 28, 2024. The tragic accident occurred near Gundenahalli cross in Byadgi taluk of Haveri district around 4 a.m.

The group of 17 people, belonging to the same family based in Emmehatti in Bhadravati taluk of Shivamogga district, was on a pilgrimage to Chincholi Mayamma temple at Savadatti in Belagavi and Chhote Lakshmi temple in Maharashtra. Four of the survivors, who suffered grievous injuries in the accident, have been shifted to the hospital.

Among the 13 victims was Manasa S. (25) who led the Karnataka team in the national blind women’s football tournament and won the championship for the State in 2021. She had played for the Indian team in the Asia Cup in 2022. Manasa’s mother, Bhagyamma, 45, also died in the accident.

2. Southwest monsoon off to a better start in Karnataka after drought in 2023

Following poor rainfall in 2023, the crucial southwest monsoon season in Karnataka has got off to a good start in its first month in 2024. From June 1 to June 28, while the three meteorological sub-divisions reported deficiency in rainfall, the overall departure from normal for Karnataka as a whole was nil. The State received 184.8 mm versus the normal 184.4 mm. 

This is good news in comparison to a drought-hit 2023, when, between June 1 and 30, there was a 53% departure from normal in Karnataka. All Met sub-divisions had recorded large deficiencies in 2023.

3. Karnataka seeks nod from Centre for construction of tunnel in Shiradi Ghat

A delegation led by CM Siddaramaiah called on Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari in Delhi on June 28 with a request to approve more than a dozen projects, including construction of a tunnel in Shiradi Ghat to improve the connectivity between New Mangaluru Port and Bengaluru to boost economic activities in the State.

Construction of the tunnel (from KM 237 to 263 on Maranahalli to Addahole section) is a long-pending project. The proposal had been moved during the tenure of the Congress-led UPA government at the Centre. The project would not just be a permanent solution to reduce accidents on the route, but would also save time for travellers.

4. ‘Iron woman’ Dr Usha Hegde of Mysuru scales Mount Everest

At 6.10 a.m. on May 19, Dr. Usha Hegde, a professor at JSS Dental College in Mysuru, etched history by becoming the first civilian from not only Mysuru, but entire Karnataka to scale Mount Everest, the tallest peak in the world, standing at a height of 29,031 feet. Dr. Usha realized her dream of reaching the ‘top of the world’ at the age of 52.

Major Smitha Lakshman, who was part of an army team, is the only other woman mountaineer from Karnataka to reach the peak of Mount Everest in 2012. Dr. Usha is the first civilian from the State to have accomplished the ‘Himalayan feat’, according to mountaineers and adventure sports enthusiasts from Mysuru.

5. Next CM should be from Veerashaiva Lingayat community, says Sri Saila jagadguru

If there is a change in the leadership in Karnataka, then the new Chief Minister should belong to the Veerashaiva Lingayat community, said Sri Channa Siddharama Panditaradhya Shivacharya swami of Sri Saila on June 28.

“Veerashaiva Lingayats voted for the Congress in the last Assembly polls. It is natural that leaders of the community should become the CM. Leaders like M.B. Patil, Eshwar Khandre, S.S. Mallikarjun, or Shamanur Shivashankarappa should become the CM,” he said.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Bangalore / Mangalore

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.