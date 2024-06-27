1. Kempe Gowda Jayanthi: Vokkaliga seer publicly asks Siddaramaiah to give up CM’s post to D.K. Shivakumar

The ongoing demand for creation of multiple posts of Deputy Chief Ministers, which is being seen as an attempt to scuttle political influence of incumbent Dy.CM D.K. Shivakumar, took a twist on June 27 with Vishwa Vokkaligara Mahasamsthana Mutt seer Chandrashekhara swami publicly requesting Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to give up his post to Mr. Shivakumar.

The seer made the request in the presence of both the CM and DCM, while participating in the 515th birth anniversary event of Bengaluru founder Kempe Gowda. Both Mr. Siddaramaiah and Mr. Shivakumar desisted from responding to the remarks of the seer at the programme. However, later, Mr. Siddaramaiah evaded a direct reply and only stated that the Congress high command would take the final call on such issues.

2. BIAL mum on plan of Tamil Nadu government to set up airport at Hosur near Bengaluru

The Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), operator of the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru, has refused to comment on the plan of the Tamil Nadu government to set up an international airport in Hosur.

As per the agreement for the Development, Construction, Operation and Maintenance of the Bangalore International Airport signed between Ministry of Civil Aviation, Government of India and BIAL on July 5, 2004, no airport can operate within an aerial distance of 150 kilometres of the airport before the 25th anniversary of KIA, which falls in May 2033.

3. Two autorickshaw drivers electrocuted in Mangaluru following heavy rain in Dakshina Kannada

Continued rains claimed the lives of two autorickshaw drivers near Rosario school in Mangaluru, taking the total death toll in rain-related incidents in Dakshina Kannada district to six. One of the drivers came in contact with a snapped electricity supply line that had fallen on the road, around 9 p.m. on June 26, following heavy rain. Hearing his screams for help, the other driver rushed to save him using a gunny bag. Both died on the spot due to electrocution.

Schools and anganwadis remained closed in Dakshina Kannada on June 27 due to rains. Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) and India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for the coastal belt for June 27.