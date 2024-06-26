1. Congress high command’s decision is final on three more Deputy CMs: Siddaramaiah

With the demand to create three more posts of Deputy Chief Ministers cropping up again, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah said the decision is up to the Congress high command. Some Ministers have been lobbying that leaders from Veerashaiva-Lingayat, SC/ST and minority communities be given the post of Deputy Chief Minister. At present, KPCC chief D.K. Shivakumar, a member of the Vokkaliga community, is the only the Deputy Chief Minister in the Siddaramaih-led government.

A section of Congress leaders believe that the statement by some Ministers seeking three more Deputy Chief Ministers is part of the strategy by Mr Siddaramaiah’s loyalists to keep Mr Shivakumar in check amid talks that he might seek the Chief Minister’s post after two-and-a-half years of this government’s tenure, and to counter his influence, both in the government and the party.

2. Watch: Four high-profile crime cases and quest for justice | Decode Karnataka

Prajwal Revanna, Darshan, BS Yediyurappa. These names have dominated the headlines of late for all the wrong reasons. Over the weekend, there was a new addition. Suraj Revanna, brother of suspended JD(S) leader and rape accused Prajwal Revanna, who has been arrested over allegations of sexually assaulting a 27 year old man.

What is the status of these cases? When the people accused of committing the crime are rich, powerful and influential, can the common aggrieved person expect justice? Have there been any similar cases against other Karnataka MLAs, MPs and Ministers? Watch this week’s episode of Decode Karnataka.

3. Taxi unions in Bengaluru demand fare revision following fuel price hike

Quick on the heels of demands from auto drivers’ unions for an increase in the minimum fare, taxi unions are also requesting a fare revision. This follows the recent decision of the government of Karnataka to increase sales tax on petrol and diesel, which has effectively made them dearer by ₹3 and ₹3.5, respectively.

The taxi unions plan to request the government to raise the standard fare by ₹1.50 per km, as the fuel price hike has increased the burden on them considering the rising cost of living, vehicle tax as well spare parts. However, Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy told The Hindu that he has not yet received any communication from the taxi and auto unions.

4. Railway contract employee caught smuggling 32.8 kg of marijuana from Tripura to Bengaluru

Continuing their crackdown on narcotics, Baiyappanahalli railway police seized 32.8 kg of marijuana (ganja) being smuggled by a 20-year-old contract employee of Indian Railways from his home town in Tripura to SMVT station in Bengaluru on June 26.

The accused, Dipan Das, works as bed roller in Indian Railways on a contract basis. He is suspected to be part of an inter-State drug racket. He had got down at SMVT on his arrival from Agartala (Tripura).

5. Four persons of family die in compound wall collapse following rain in Mangaluru

Four persons of a family — husband, wife and their two children — were killed when the compound wall of the neighbouring house collapsed on their house at Kuttar Madaninagara, Ullal taluk of Dakshina Kannada district, on June 26 morning. According to Revenue Department officials, the deceased are Yasir, Mariyamma and children Riyana and Rifana.

