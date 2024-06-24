1. Suraj Revanna sexual abuse case: Another accused absconding

H.L. Shivakumar, an accused in the sexual abuse case against JD(S) MLC Suraj Revanna and also a complainant in the counter case against the youth from Arakalgud taluk is absconding. Mr. Shivakumar, who identified himself as the treasurer of the Suraj Revanna Brigade, filed a case on June 21 accusing a youth from Arakalgud of blackmailing Suraj Revanna. He alleged that the accused threatened to defame Mr. Revanna by making allegations of sexual abuse.

On June 22 evening, Hassan Police arrested Mr. Revanna after the youth filed a complaint with Holenarasipur Rural Police alleging sexual harassment by the MLC. He also alleged that Mr. Revanna and Mr. Shivakumar had threatened him with murder if he complained to the police about the harassment. The case was later handed over to the CID.

2. Kannada organisations urge government of Karnataka to speed up water swap treaty with Maharashtra

Kannada organisations have urged the Karnataka government to speed up the proposed water swap treaty with neighbouring Maharashtra to find a permanent solution to the problem of scarcity in both the States. The treaty proposed by Maharashtra in 2016 aims at exchanging water between States rather than paying for water released from reservoirs from one State to another.

As of now, Karnataka gets around four tmcft of water on an annual average from dams in Maharashtra during the summer months. This is used for drinking water supply. Karnataka Irrigation Department pays Maharashtra for this non-monsoon season water. Maharashtra has suggested that Karnataka release a similar quantum of water to the drier districts in south-eastern Maharashtra. Once that happens, there would be no need for payment, their officials explain.

3. Roche to help set up Centre of Excellence on healthcare diagnostics at MAHE in Manipal

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) and Roche Diagnostics India Private Limited have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to create a Centre of Excellence at MAHE in Manipal, Udupi district.

The collaborative effort will focus on developing advanced diagnostic tools and training healthcare professionals to use cutting-edge technologies. The Centre of Excellence will serve as a platform for conducting pioneering research, facilitating workshops, and sharing knowledge to foster a culture of innovation and excellence in diagnostics.