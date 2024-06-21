1. Chintamani and impact of urbanisation on small towns — overexploited groundwater to polluted lakes

Even as the water crisis that hit Bengaluru this summer hogged the headlines, turning the spotlight on water security in urban India, little attention has been paid to the rise in significance of smaller towns and cities in the country, which are charting the new phase of the urbanisation narrative.

A recently published study has highlighted this trend using the example of Chintamani, a town around 75 kilometres from Bengaluru. The study shows how these towns are feeling the pangs of urbanisation — from over-exploited groundwater and depleting aquifers to polluted lakes and fragmented planning.

2. International Day of Yoga: Thousands take part in celebrations across Karnataka

Karnataka witnessed 10th International Yoga Day celebrations at many districts on June 21. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah participated in a yoga session at Jindal Steel Plant in Toranagallu in Ballari district. The event was organised by Shwaasa Yoga Samstha, in association with Santosh Lad Foundation.

More than 3,000 IAF personnel and their family members, trainees, Agniveervayu and students also participated in a demonstration organised by HQ Training Command (IAF) in Bengaluru.

In Mysuru, known to be a yoga hub, thousands of practitioners performed various asanas in front of the iconic Mysuru Palace. The district administration had made arrangements for nearly 10,000 people to take part in the event. Mysuru is a major destination for learners of yoga with not less than 120 institutions imparting lessons in the ancient Indian discipline.

3. Online booking compulsory for trekking to Kudremukh, Netravati peaks from June 25

Trekking to Kudremukh and Netravati (or Hirimariguppe) peaks in Kudremukh National Park will be allowed only through online booking from June 25. According to Sivaram Babu, Deputy Conservator of Forests, Kudremukh Wildlife Division, Karkala, trekkers will have to log on to www.kudremukhanationalpark.in to book their trip.

Only 300 trekkers will be allowed on each peak per day and a person can book for a maximum of three persons. Booking for an entire month will open on 25th of the preceding month. For example, booking for entire July will open on June 25.

4. Recent reading of inscription found in 1993 reveals that a Haihaya king ruled over Goa

A recent reading and interpretation of an inscription found in the Bhumika temple at Sattari, in Paryem village in north Goa, in 1993 indicates that it dates back to the 4th or 5th century C.E. and consists of two lines written in Sanskrit and Brahmi script.

According to T. Murugeshi, a retired Associate Professor, Department of Ancient History and Archaeology, MSRS College, Shirva, Udupi district, the inscription mentions a Haihaya king named Dharma Yajno, who performed a sacrifice with his army.