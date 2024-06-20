1. Former Indian pacer from Karnataka David Johnson passes away

Former Indian team cricketer David Johnson, 52, fell to his death from the fourth-floor balcony of his flat, at an apartment in Kothanur on June 20. He is survived by his wife and two children. He had sustained severe injuries and was immediately rushed to a nearby private hospital, but was declared “brought dead”, said Kothanur Police who visited the spot.

Investigation is underway to ascertain whether the deceased jumped to end his life, or fell accidentally. An unnatural death report has been filed. Hailing from Arasikere, Hassan district, David Johnson was a bowler, played for Karnataka and made his international debut in 1996. He played for Team India in only two Test matches. He was also active in Karnataka Premiere League tournament.

2. Two from Bengaluru among hundreds dead in Saudi Arabia during Hajj pilgrimage

Two pilgrims from Bengaluru are among the hundreds who died of dehydration and sunstroke during this year’s Haj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia, as the faithful faced intense high temperatures at Islam’s holy sites in the desert kingdom. On June 20, officials informed that the deceased are Kouser Rukhsana (69) from R.T. Nagar and Abdul Ansari (54) from Frazer Town.

“The tragedy occurred when the pilgrims were reportedly taking part in the Ramy al-jamarat (stoning of the devil) ritual at Mina valley, located on the outskirts of Mecca,” informed S. Sarfaraz Khan, Executive Officer of the Karnataka State Haj Committee. Citing the customs and agreements with the Saudi Arabian government, bodies of the pilgrims who die during the pilgrimage are not brought back to their native place.

3. Many vegetables breach ₹100 per kg mark in Bengaluru as weather plays spoilsport

After vegetable prices kept going up for months due to drought in Karnataka, consumers were relieved when the skies opened. But now, prices have again gone up with many vegetables crossing the ₹100 per kg mark in Bengaluru, much to people’s dismay.

While beans is again selling at ₹180-₹220 per kg in retail markets in Bengaluru, in wholesale markets, the price went up from ₹80-₹120 per kg. The ever fluctuating tomato prices have touched ₹80-₹100 per kg from almost ₹50 - 60 per kg a few days ago while brinjal, radish, capsicum and onions have also breached the ₹100 mark in retail markets.

4. Two men found dead with gunshot wounds in Hassan

Two people were found dead as a result of gunshot wounds at Hoysala Nagar in Hassan on June 20. Police are trying to ascertain the identity of the deceased. They suspect that one person shot at the other before turning the gun on himself.

The incident happened around 12.30 p.m. According to other residents of the locality, the duo were seen discussing a vacant site. Later, neighbours heard gunshots and informed the police.