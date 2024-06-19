1. WATCH | Bengaluru techie couple shocked to find live snake in Amazon package

A Bengaluru couple was in for a shock when they opened an Amazon package expecting to find an Xbox controller they had ordered, and instead found themselves face to face with a live cobra. The snake, suspected to be a spectacled cobra, was stuck in the adhesive tape used for the packaging.

The couple, who are IT professionals from Sarjapur, then posted a video on X (formerly Twitter) which went viral. The snake, a highly venomous species indigenous to Karnataka, did not cause any harm to the couple. An Amazon India spokesperson said on June 19 that the company is investigating the incident.

2. New Harmonic Blocking System at central jail in Bengaluru disrupts normal life outside

Recently, 29-year-old Nayan Soren was electrocuted in Bengaluru while attempting to switch on a water pump. As he gasped for breath, those around him made desperate attempts to call an ambulance, only to be thwarted by a faulty network. After an inordinate delay, Mr. Soren was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Angry residents living in the vicinity of Parappana Agrahara Central Jail in Bengaluru complain that the new Harmonic Blocking System (HBS), installed about six months ago to disrupt communications of prisoners, has inadvertently thrown the lives of local residents into disarray. The HBS has caused significant network connectivity issues within a 500-metre radius, leading to delayed medical care and interference with daily activities, they allege.

3. Shops in bus stands that violate food safety norms to face action in Karnataka

The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) has warned shops and establishments in bus stands of serious action if they do not comply with norms laid down in Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. On June 19, an official communique from the CMO announced a special drive by the Officer on Special Duty in the Public Grievances’ Wing.

The drive has been undertaken to create awareness among 748 shops and establishments in 201 bus stations located in district and taluk centres about the need to adhere to provisions of the above Act. This follows reports in social media that such establishments were selling food products beyond their expiry date, and there was lack of hygiene.

4. Organisers of Mungaru Samskritika Raichuru Habba seek funds from government

The 24th edition of the Mungaru Samskritika Raichuru Habba, an annual sports and cultural festival to celebrate Kaara Hunnime, the maiden farmers’ festival of the monsoon, is set to be held from June 21 to 23 in Raichur. However, a long-pending anticipation regarding financial assistance from Karnataka government hangs over this three-day festival.

The expenditure for the event, which features bullock racing competition, wrestling as well as cultural activities such as folk and janapada songs, dollu kunita, amounts to ₹50 lakh, says A. Papareddy, former MLA and president of the event. Last year, event organisers appealed to the State Government for financial assistance but nothing has materialised so far.

