1. Even if split, BBMP to have single revenue account, apex body to redistribute to corporations in Bengaluru

Amid apprehensions about disparity in revenue generation if the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is split, sources in the government say there will be one designated account for revenue, which will be handled by the apex body governing the corporations. A source said money will be redistributed from this account for developmental activities based on needs of the proposed corporations.

The government will table the bill to split the BBMP in the upcoming Assembly session. Both Congress and BJP councillors whom The Hindu spoke to said the government is emulating the model (multiple corporations) prevalent in London. They predicted that the model would fail, as, they claim, it did in Delhi.

2. Former Karnataka CM B.S. Yediyurappa appears before CID for investigation in POCSO case

Former Chief Minister and BJP leader, B.S. Yediyurappa, who is accused in a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) case, appeared before the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for investigation on Monday (June 17).

According to sources in the CID, the investigation officers recorded the statement of Mr. Yediyurappa. He left the office in the afternoon hours. A source said Mr. Yediyurappa has denied the allegations of molestation against him levelled by the 17-year-old victim and her deceased mother.

3. BJP’s fight will continue till hike in petroleum prices in Karnataka is rolled back: B.Y. Vijayendra

The BJP staged a statewide protest against the hike in petrol and diesel prices in Karnataka on June 17. The principal opposition party declared that its struggle against the Karnataka government would continue till the hike in petroleum prices is rolled back.

Describing the hike in petroleum prices as ‘stupid and anti-people’, he claimed that the Congress had hiked fuel prices as it was frustrated with its single-digit tally in the Lok Sabha polls. Also, several MLAs of the Congress were expressing dissatisfaction over the guarantee schemes, adding to the party’s frustration, he alleged.

4. Air India confirms blade-like metal was found in meal of passenger flying from Bengaluru to San Francisco

A passenger on board Air India flight from Bengaluru to San Francisco (U.S.A.) recently had an unpleasant experience after finding a metal blade in a bowl of chaat in the inflight meal that was served to him.

Mathures Paul, a journalist who was on board AI 175 from Bengaluru to San Francisco on June 9, shared his experience with The Hindu on June 17. Air India Chief Customer Experience Officer Rajesh Dogra said it came from the vegetable processing machine used at the facilities of the airline’s catering partner.

5. Candidates struggle to apply for PGCET due to technical glitches, KEA extends deadline

Candidates have been struggling to apply for the PGCET-2024 examination due to technical glitches in the online application portal of the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA), prompting an extension of the deadline. June 17 was the last date for application.

PGCET is the gateway to M.E., M.Tech, M.Arch (Architecture), MBA and MCA courses. On May 27, KEA had invited online applications. Till June 17, 34,212 online applications — 21,026 for MBA courses, 9,961 for MCA and 4,344 applications for ME/M.Tech/M.Arch courses — had been received.

