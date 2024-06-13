1. Arrest warrant issued against former Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa in POCSO case

The First Fast Track Court (POCSO court) has issued an arrest warrant against former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa in a case registered against him on March 14 under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012. The octogenarian is accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl who had come to him seeking his help, along with her mother, on February 2.

With the arrest warrant issued, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) probing the case will now move to arrest the BJP leader. CID teams have begun looking for him, sources said. Mr. Yediyurappa is a member of the BJP Parliamentary Board and the Central Election Committee. According to the Travel Plan (TP) issued by his office, Mr. Yediyurappa is in New Delhi.

2. Prohibitory orders clamped around Annapoorneshwari Nagar police station where actor Darshan housed

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC have been imposed for five days around 200-metre radius of the Annapoorneshwari Nagar police station, where actor Darshan and his 12 associates, accused in the murder of Renukaswamy, have been housed. The order has been issued to contain the surging crowd that has been causing inconvenience to members of the general public.

Scores of fans gathered outside the police station and created nuisance shouting slogans in support of Darshan. Police had deployed additional force to contain the situation but the numbers surged over the past two days. A huge crowd congregated even on June 12 when the accused were taken for spot mahazar to the Pattanegere shed, where the alleged crime took place.

3. POCSO court sentences Byndoor man to 20 years in prison for repeatedly raping minor girl

A special court in Udupi trying cases under the POCSO Act, 2012, sentenced a Byndoor resident to 20 years’ rigorous imprisonment for sexual assault of a minor girl and ordered payment of ₹2 lakh compensation to the victim. The court had earlier declared Madhukar Marathi, 24, guilty of offences under Sections 5 and 6 of the POCSO Act (aggravated penetrative sexual assault on a minor), and 376 (2) (f) (n) of the Indian Penal Code (repeated rape of a woman by a relative).

The prosecution said that Madhukar Marathi sexually assaulted the minor girl, a relative, when she visited his house in June 2023. Later, he visited her residence when the girl was alone and continued to commit rape while threatening her not to disclose the issue to anyone.

4. Agniveer recruitment rally in Madikeri from June 27

An Agniveer recruitment rally will be held in Madikeri from June 27 to July 2. The rally is being organised by the Head Quarters Recruiting Zone Bangalore at the General Thimayya district ground in Madikeri. The rally is for candidates shortlisted in the Common Entrance Examination (CEE), which was conducted from April 22 to May 7.

It is being held for enrolment of Agniveer General Duty, Agniveer Technical, Office Assistant/Store Keeper Technical, Agniveer Tradesmen 10th Pass, and Agniveer Tradesmen 8th Pass categories in the army.