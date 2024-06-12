1. Police take Darshan and his associates for spot inspection in Bengaluru

A day after film star Darshan and his 12 associates were taken into six-day custody, the police on June 12 took the accused to the Pattanagere shed, where 33-year-old Renukaswamy was tortured to death on June 8, for spot inspection.

The accused were brought to the shed to ascertain each of the accused person’s role in the murder. The police recorded their statement and are now looking for the weapons used to torture and kill Renukaswamy. Amidst tight security, Accused no. 2, Darshan, and Accused no. 1, Pavithra Gowda, were among the 17 accused persons taken for spot inspection.

They have been booked under section 302 (murder) and section 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to conceal offence).

2. Congress is running a Taliban-type government in Karnataka, alleges R. Ashok

Leader of Opposition in Legislative Assembly R. Ashok accused the Congress of running a ‘Taliban-type’ government in Karnataka. He was addressing mediapersons after visiting the two BJP workers who are under treatment at K.S. Hegde Hospital in Mangaluru after being stabbed at Boliyar, on June 9 night.

The workers had been stabbed by a group while they were returning after celebrating the swearing-in of the NDA government. Alleging that law and order in the State has completely collapsed, Mr. Ashok claimed that the attack on the BJP workers was pre-planned. It was an attempt to murder, he claimed.

3. Exemption from Standing Orders for Knowledge-based companies in State extended by five more years

The Karnataka government has exempted knowledge-based companies in the State from the applicability of ‘Standing Orders’ for a further period of five years despite the industry not complying with earlier conditions.

While the previous exemption in 2019 had come up after deliberations and amidst protest by trade unions, the latest exemption is believed to have come without any extensive deliberations on the subject with stakeholders.

4. Alleged gangster raises pro-Pakistan slogans in Belagavi

An inmate of the Hindalga Central prison was roughed up by onlookers after he raised pro-Pakistan slogans in the district court premises in Belagavi on June 12. Jayesh Pujari, an alleged gangster who hails from Dakshina Kannada district, is under investigation by Maharashtra police for making threatening calls to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

When he was brought to the court for a hearing, he raised pro-Pakistan slogans as he was upset that his grievances were not addressed. On hearing the slogans, some persons, including some lawyers, allegedly assaulted him. He was rescued by the Police who took him to APMC police station. Belagavi police are registering a case.

Correction: Dear reader, in the newsletter dated June 11, 2024, a line in the lead story ‘Bengaluru police detain Kannada actor Darshan in murder case’, wrongly said that the victim Renukaswamy was allegedly tortured, killed and his body dumped in a drain “two months ago”. It should have read “two days ago”. The error is regretted.

