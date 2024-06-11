1. Bengaluru police detain Kannada actor Darshan in murder case

Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa was taken into custody in connection with a murder case on June 11. The actor was picked up from a hotel in Mysuru and was shifted to Bengaluru by the jurisdictional police.

The local police in Bengaluru was investigating the murder of one Renukaswamy, a native of Chitradurga, who was allegedly tortured and killed, before being dumped in a drain in Kamakshipalya two months ago. It had taken nine persons for questioning in connection with the murder when Darshan’s name was also mentioned, following which the police detained him.

It is being said that Renukaswamy was allegedly murdered for online harassment of Pavithra Gowda, a friend of Mr. Darshan. Both Mr. Darshan and Ms. Pavithra, along with nine other accused, were questioned at Annapoorneshwari Nagar Police Station in the city, before being taken for medical examination to Bowring Hospital.

2. Raja Venugopal Naik takes oath as Surpur MLA

Raja Venugopal Naik, elected in the bypoll to Surpur Assembly constituency, took oath as a member of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly on June 11. Speaker U.T. Khader administered the oath of office to Mr. Naik who defeated BJP candidate Narasimha Naik.

Surpur Assembly constituency is reserved for Scheduled Tribe candidates. The bypoll was held following the death of Raja Venkatappa Naik, who was Venugopal Naik’s father. The winning margin was 18,320 votes.

3. AIDSO demands high-level probe into alleged irregularities in NEET

The All India Democratic Students’ Organisation (AIDSO) held a demonstration near the old Deputy Commissioner’s office in Mysuru on June 11 demanding a high-level probe into the alleged irregularities in the conduct of National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) this year.

The NEET results announced on June 4 had raised questions on the transparency of the entrance examination for admission to medical colleges. While National Testing Agency had decided to review the award of grace marks to a few students following a nationwide uproar, AIDSO pointed out the marks awarded to some students were not in line with the UGC’s exam guidelines.

4. Around 500 tonnes of mangoes sold at Mango Mela in Bengaluru

Farmers managed to sell around 500 tonnes of mangoes at the recently-concluded three-week mango mela, in Lalbagh Botanical Garden in Bengaluru. Over 100 farmers from across Karnataka had set up more than 50 stalls at the mela. This time, 13 to 14 varieties of mangoes were sold, including Kari Ishad, the mango variety with a Geographical Indication (GI) tag.

The Mango Board had also revamped its online sales platform ‘Karsiri’ this year to encourage more customers to buy good quality mangoes directly from farmers via India Post. Around 4,514 boxes (13.5 tonnes) of mangoes were sold through the portal.

5. ‘Karnataka recorded unprecedented peak electricity demand of 17,220 MW on February 17 this year’

Karnataka recorded an unprecedented peak electricity demand of 17,220 MW on February 17 this year. Further, the highest energy consumption in the State — 332 Million Units (MU) — was recorded on April 5, Energy Minister K. J. George revealed on June 10.

Mr. George said that strategic use of renewable and non-renewable energy sources helped the State meet higher energy demand during the peak summer months. Power consumption spiked between the months of March and May due to high temperature.