1. Bengaluru court sends Prajwal Revanna to 14-day judicial custody

The 42nd Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate court remanded rape-accused former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna to 14 days of judicial custody on June 10, as his SIT custody ended on June 9. The SIT did not seek further custody of Mr. Prajwal, but intended to seek his custody in other cases pending against him.

Mr. Prajwal, who was in SIT custody since the last one week, was taken to his residence in Basavanagudi for spot inspection. The SIT had earlier conducted spot mahazar at his house in Hassan’s Holenarasipura on June 8. The former Hassan MP has been booked in three cases of sexual assault. There are also charges of rape against him.

2. BJP supporters returning home after celebrating Modi swearing-in stabbed at Boliyar in Mangaluru

A group of about 25 persons allegedly stabbed two BJP workers and injured another when they were returning after celebrating the swearing-in of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at Boliyar under Konaje Police Station limits near Mangaluru, on June 9 night. Police said Harish, 41, and Nanda Kumar, 24, were stabbed while Krishna Kumar was injured.

In his complaint, Krishna Kumar told the police that the trio were returning home when a group started following them from around Boliyar masjid and attacked them in front of Boliyar Bar. Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal informed in a communique that the trigger for the attack could have been shouting of slogans by the victims in front of Boliyar masjid.

3. Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy reaffirms continuation of Shakti scheme

Karnataka Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy asserted that the Shakti scheme, offering free travel in non-luxury government buses to women in the State, will continue. His clarification comes following some rumours being spread on social media that the scheme will be stopped as the Lok Sabha elections are over.

Apart from this, Congress leader M. Lakshman, who lost the Lok Sabha election in Mysuru-Kodagu Lok Sabha constituency, had urged CM Siddaramaiah to review and restrict implementation of guarantee schemes only to the needy and poor in Karnataka. He had said that the mandate from the people in the Lok Sabha elections was against continuation of guarantee schemes.

4. Clash among inmates of Central prison in Bengaluru, nine booked for assault

Tension gripped the central prison at Parappana Agrahara in Bengaluru for some time when a gang of nine clashed with seven undertrials of an adjacent barrack on June 7 night. The clash occurred around 6.30 p.m. when prison officials were on routine rounds.

The accused picked up stones and attacked seven undertrials. Officials rushed to the spot and used canes to bring the situation under control. Even as security was stepped up in and around the prison, the injured inmates were shifted to the prison hospital for treatment.

5. WATCH | Dhananjaya speaks on ‘Kotee’ and why he loves the middle-class hero

Dhananjaya, fondly called Daali due to the popularity of his manic character in the 2018 blockbuster Tagaru, has completed 11 years in the Kannada cinema. He is awaiting the release of his upcoming film Kotee, directed by Param.

The actor speaks to The Hindu about the movie and his journey that saw him struggle to establish himself as an actor, before becoming a successful star and producer. Watch the interview here.

