1. Prajwal Revanna sexual assault case: Karnataka HC grants interim bail to Bhavani Revanna

The High Court of Karnataka granted interim anticipatory bail to JD(S) leader Bhavani Revanna in an alleged abduction case subject to her appearing before the investigating officer of the Special Investigating Team (SIT) by 1 p.m. on June 7, and to fully cooperate with the probe.

The court made it clear that this is only interim anticipatory bail, and should not be treated as an award to her. Therefore, it should not be celebrated. The High Court has kept the non-bailable arrest warrant against her (by a special court) in abeyance till further orders.

2. Rahul Gandhi appears in Bengaluru court in defamation case filed by BJP, gets bail

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was granted bail by a special court in Bengaluru in a defamation case filed by BJP’s Karnataka unit against the publication of advertisements in newspapers labelling the BJP as corrupt during the 2023 Legislative Assembly polls campaign in Karnataka.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar had been granted bail by the court on the first day of hearing on June 1. The court had directed Rahul Gandhi to appear in person on June 7. Mr. Gandhi later met newly-elected Congress MPs from Karnataka and defeated candidates, at Bharath Jodo Bhavan in Bengaluru at 11.30 a.m.

3. BJP rebel and Udupi ex-MLA K. Raghupathi Bhat loses in South West Graduates’ constituency

Former Udupi MLA K. Raghupathi Bhat, who contested the Legislative Council elections from South West Graduates’ constituency as an independent candidate, was placed in the third position. Mr. Bhat, a three-term MLA, got 7,039 votes of the 61,382 valid votes cast in the constituency.

The BJP candidate Dr. Dhananjaya Sarji, a doctor from Shivamogga, won the polls by defeating Congress candidate Ayanur Manjunath by a margin of 24,111 votes. Dr. Sarji got 37,627 votes while Mr. Manjunath secured 13,516 votes. Of the total 66,497 votes cast in the constituency, 5,115 votes were rejected.

4. KSRTC gets 50 new buses, expected to ease peak hour rush in Mysuru

Students need no longer worry about the availability of buses to reach their schools and colleges in Mysuru as 50 new buses have been added to the fleet of the Mysuru urban division of Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) to cater to the needs of the student community.

The State-run corporation was acting on the feedback from students, who complained of inadequacy of buses during peak hours to reach their schools and colleges, and that buses were always packed to capacity with the launch of the Shakti scheme. The division has worked out new schedules that will run on the college and school routes to take care of the needs of students.

5. RV University and Hombale Films to set up School of Film, Media and Creative Arts in Bengaluru

RV University (RVU) and Hombale Films have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding to establish School of Film, Media, and Creative Arts (SoFMCA) in the campus of RVU in Bengaluru.

SoFMCA will welcome its first batch of students in August 2024. Hombale Films is known for high-grossing Kannada films Kantara and KGF 1 & 2.

