Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Here are the big stories from Karnataka today

Welcome to the Karnataka Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today.

Published - June 07, 2024 05:02 pm IST

Meenakshi R.
Bhavani Revanna, JD(S) leader and wife of former minister H.D. Revanna.

Bhavani Revanna, JD(S) leader and wife of former minister H.D. Revanna. | Photo Credit: Prakash Hassan

1. Prajwal Revanna sexual assault case: Karnataka HC directs Bhavani Revanna to appear before SIT by 1 p.m. on June 7

The High Court of Karnataka granted interim anticipatory bail to JD(S) leader Bhavani Revanna in an alleged abduction case subject to her appearing before the investigating officer of the Special Investigating Team (SIT) by 1 p.m. on June 7, and to fully cooperate with the probe.

2. Rahul Gandhi appears in Bengaluru court in defamation case filed by BJP, gets bail

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was granted bail by a special court in Bengaluru in a defamation case filed by BJP’s Karnataka unit against the publication of advertisements in newspapers labelling the BJP as corrupt during the 2023 Legislative Assembly polls campaign in Karnataka.

3. BJP rebel and Udupi ex-MLA K. Raghupathi Bhat loses in South West Graduates’ constituency

Former Udupi MLA K. Raghupathi Bhat, who contested the Legislative Council elections from South West Graduates’ constituency as an independent candidate, was placed in the third position. Mr. Bhat, a three-term MLA, got 7,039 votes of the 61,382 valid votes cast in the constituency.

4. Namma Metro’s Pink Line tunnelling deadline at risk due to rocky terrain challenges

The two Tunnel Boring Machines (TBMs) working on the underground section of the Pink Line for the Bengaluru Metro from Kalena Agrahara to Nagawara might not meet the tunnelling deadline of August 2024 because of rocky terrain.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Bangalore

Top News Today

