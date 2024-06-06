1. Uttarakhand trekking tragedy | Bodies of four more trekkers from Bengaluru recovered

The bodies of four more trekkers from Bengaluru, who died on the Sahastra Tal trek in Uttarakhand, were recovered by search teams on June 6 morning. The bodies of Padmanabha K.P. (50), Venkatesh Prasad K. (53), Anita Rangappa (60), and Padmini Hegde (34) were recovered on June 6. Five of the bodies were recovered earlier on June 5.

Nine persons lost their lives on the trek between June 3 and June 4. The deceased were part of a group of 22 who got stuck in a blizzard on the afternoon of June 3 while returning from Sahastra Tal to their base camp. A rescue operation was launched on June 5. Eight of the 13 surviving trekkers were shifted to the State Guest House in Dehradun. Revenue Minister Krisha Byre Gowda, who is in Uttarakhand, said that tickets have been booked for all 13 survivors to Bengaluru, on the 5.50 p.m. flight.

2. Valmiki Corporation fraud | ST Welfare Minister B. Nagendra announces his resignation

Karnataka‘s Minister for Scheduled Tribes Welfare B. Nagendra has announced his resignation in connection with the financial irregularities in the State-run Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation Limited. Earlier in the day, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said that the Minister had volunteered to resign to uphold the dignity of Congress party and the government of Karnataka following allegations of multi-crore illegal diversion of money from the Corporation.

On June 6, the opposition BJP staged a protest demanding resignation of the Minister. On June 5, Home Minister G. Parameshwara said that the CBI has taken up a probe into the alleged illegal diversion of money from the State-run corporation. The corporation had filed an FIR against top Union Bank of India officials alleging embezzlement of ₹88 crore.

3. Price of beans comes down to ₹150 per kg, but tomatoes are getting costlier in Bengaluru

It is a bittersweet time for vegetable buyers in Bengaluru as the price of beans, which almost touched the ₹300 per kg mark, has come down to ₹150 per kg in retail markets. But the ever-fluctuating price of tomato is now hovering around ₹65-₹70 per kg.

For over a month, the price of beans was over ₹200 per kg in all retail stores owing to poor supply caused by the extremely hot summer this year. With the vegetable growing regions around Bengaluru receiving good amount of rainfall in the last couple of weeks, the supply of beans has increased.

4. K.S. Eshwarappa says I knew I would not win, but contested to initiate a debate

Former minister K.S. Eshwarappa never expected to win, but contested the Lok Sabha elections against the BJP candidate in Shivamogga to initiate a debate on the affairs of the party unit in Karnataka.

The former minister said people of Shivamogga did the right thing by electing the BJP candidate. “Fearing that the Congress might win if there was a split in votes favouring Modi, people of Shivamogga voted for the BJP candidate. They understood that I would not win,” he said.

