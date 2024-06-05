1. Congress happy about increasing vote share in Dakshina Kannada seat, says defeated candidate Padmaraj Poojary

The Congress candidate who lost the Lok Sabha election in Dakshina Kannada seat, Padmaraj R. Poojary, said that though the party could not win the seat, the increase in its vote share was good news. Mr. Poojary secured 6,14,924 votes (43.43%), which was up from 4,99,664 votes (37.14 %) secured by the Congress candidate (M. Mithun Rai) in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Mr. Poojary said that the Congress could make inroads into the vote share of the BJP in the 2024 elections notwithstanding the conditions, which were not conducive for his party. Captain Brijesh Chowta of the BJP won the election.

2. Hassan farmers accuse society of refusing to take milk citing ‘vote for Congress candidate’ in LS polls

Residents of Somanahalli, near Hassan, staged a protest in front of the office of the district DC on June 5 alleging that the milk producers’ cooperative society in the village had refused to take milk from them on the grounds that they voted for the Congress candidate in the Lok Sabha elections.

The villagers alleged that the milk producers’ cooperative society in the village had been run by people identified with the JD(S). Milk producers’ cooperative societies collect milk from villagers and send the same to Hassan Milk Union. The milk producers get weekly payments from the union. The protesters submitted a memorandum to the DC.

3. Bengaluru woman loses ₹11.2 lakh to man posing as Facebook friend from U.K.

A woman in Bengaluru was cheated of ₹11.2 lakh by a man who befriended her on Facebook after claiming to be based in the United Kingdom (U.K). The 40-year-old woman from R.R. Nagar met “Roland James Damian” from the U.K., on Facebook on May 24, and began chatting with him.

Four days later, she received a phone call from Roland informing her that he had landed at Delhi airport to see her but was stuck there due to some issues. In order to bail him out of the situation, the woman ended up first paying ₹85,000 and later a fee of ₹11.2 lakh to an “immigration officer”.

4. Newborn sold in Hassan, Karnataka police register complaint

Arehalli police in Belur taluk registered a case in connection with selling a newborn baby boy on June 3. Three persons, including the father of the baby, have been named in the complaint filed by an official of the Women and Child Development Department.

As per the records of the Community Health Centre at Arehalli, Shukari gave birth to a baby boy at the government hospital in Sakleshpur on May 16. It came to light that her husband, Ameer Ali, a native of Assam who works in an estate at Kittavara, sold the baby for ₹2 lakh, with the help of a few locals.