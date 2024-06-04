Lok Sabha elections results 2024 | NDA retains Karnataka even as Congress makes a comeback

The NDA soared ahead of the INDIA bloc in Karnataka, winning 19 of 28 seats in the Lok Sabha elections, the results for which were announced on June 4, 2024. The BJP won 17 seats in the State, its alliance partner JD(S) won 2, while the ruling Congress won 9 seats — the numbers are a repeat of the 2014 Lok Sabha elections tally.

Former Karnataka Chief Ministers Basavaraj Bommai, Jagadish Shettar and H.D. Kumaraswamy, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge’s son-in-law Radhakrishna Doddamani are among the winners.

Suspended JD(S) leader and MP Prajwal Revanna, who is facing charges of sexually abusing several women, lost to Shreyas Patel of the Congress by 42,649 votes. Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar’s brother and MP D K Suresh lost Bengaluru Rural seat to Dr C.N. Manjunath of by a margin of 2,69,647 votes.

The scion of the erstwhile royal family of Mysuru Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar and former Ministers Kota Srinivas Poojary and K. Sudhakar, all from the BJP, have won.

Continuing its strong hold over coastal Karnataka, the BJP retained all three Parliamentary seats – Dakshina Kannada, Udupi-Chikkamagaluru and Uttara Kannada. Though the saffron party did not re-field its incumbent MPs, it sailed through comfortably in all three constituencies. However, the decline in winning margin shows that the Congress could make some inroads into the vote share of the BJP.

In a big boost to All India Congress Committee (AICC) President Mallikarjun Kharge, the party comfortably won all five seats — Bidar, Kalaburagi, Raichur, Koppal and Ballari — in Kalyana Karnataka. It is a massive win for the grand old party as its candidates, including Mr. Kharge himself, were defeated by BJP candidates in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

While the Congress’ prospects seem relatively better compared to the 2019 results, they have fallen below the expectations of party leaders and the cadre.

Find all the key updates from Karnataka here.

WATCH | Shifts in Karnataka’s Political Landscape

Catch our in-depth examination of Karnataka’s election results with S. Bageshree, Resident Editor and other reporters from The Hindu in Karnataka. We explore who is projected to win, the extent of their anticipated victories, and the potential implications for the state’s political scene.

This analysis will question whether the results are likely to align with Karnataka’s historical trend of voting differently in Assembly and Lok Sabha polls. Panelists: S. Bageshree, Sharath Srivatsa, Nagesh Prabhu, B.S. Sathish Kumar

