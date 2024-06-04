GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Here are the big stories from Karnataka today

Welcome to the Karnataka Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today. Curated and written by Nalme Nachiyar.

Updated - June 04, 2024 08:13 pm IST

Published - June 04, 2024 08:12 pm IST

Nalme Nachiyar
BJP supporters celebrate the party’s victory in Karnataka, at party office, in Bengaluru on June 04, 2024.

BJP supporters celebrate the party’s victory in Karnataka, at party office, in Bengaluru on June 04, 2024. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

Lok Sabha elections results 2024 | NDA retains Karnataka even as Congress makes a comeback

The NDA soared ahead of the INDIA bloc in Karnataka, winning 19 of 28 seats in the Lok Sabha elections, the results for which were announced on June 4, 2024. The BJP won 17 seats in the State, its alliance partner JD(S) won 2, while the ruling Congress won 9 seats — the numbers are a repeat of the 2014 Lok Sabha elections tally.

Former Karnataka Chief Ministers Basavaraj Bommai, Jagadish Shettar and H.D. Kumaraswamy, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge’s son-in-law Radhakrishna Doddamani are among the winners. 

Suspended JD(S) leader and MP Prajwal Revanna, who is facing charges of sexually abusing several women, lost to Shreyas Patel of the Congress by 42,649 votes. Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar’s brother and MP D K Suresh lost Bengaluru Rural seat to Dr C.N. Manjunath of by a margin of 2,69,647 votes. 

The scion of the erstwhile royal family of Mysuru Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar and former Ministers Kota Srinivas Poojary and K. Sudhakar, all from the BJP, have won. 

Continuing its strong hold over coastal Karnataka, the BJP retained all three Parliamentary seats – Dakshina Kannada, Udupi-Chikkamagaluru and Uttara Kannada. Though the saffron party did not re-field its incumbent MPs, it sailed through comfortably in all three constituencies. However, the decline in winning margin shows that the Congress could make some inroads into the vote share of the BJP.

In a big boost to All India Congress Committee (AICC) President Mallikarjun Kharge, the party comfortably won all five seats — Bidar, Kalaburagi, Raichur, Koppal and Ballari — in Kalyana Karnataka. It is a massive win for the grand old party as its candidates, including Mr. Kharge himself, were defeated by BJP candidates in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

While the Congress’ prospects seem relatively better compared to the 2019 results, they have fallen below the expectations of party leaders and the cadre. 

Find all the key updates from Karnataka here.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Bangalore / General Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.