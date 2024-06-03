1. Bengaluru records wettest June day in 133 years; city’s rain preparedness woefully lacking

The heavy rains that lashed Bengaluru on June 2, 2024, resulted in the highest recorded rainfall on a single day in June. On June 2, the city recorded 111.1 mm of rainfall. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD): “Bengaluru rains break 133-year-old record with highest rainfall in a single day in June. Bengaluru city has seen an unprecedented 111.1 mm of rainfall on June 2, 2024.”

The thunderstorm accompanied by gusty winds threw normal life out of gear from evening to well into the night. The falling of a tree branch on the metro viaduct track between Trinity and M.G. Road stations on the Purple Line disrupted Namma Metro services and affected hundreds of commuters. Normalcy was restored by June 3 morning.

The BBMP received 230 complaints about fallen trees and 41 complaints about fallen branches up to 10 p.m., along with 38 complaints of water stagnation. The tree fall and branch fall, along with inundated roads, caused traffic jams across the city even though it was a Sunday. Commuters navigating flooded roads with knee-deep water was a common sight on many roads. The trail of destruction has been massive with just two days of rain (June 1-2), raising doubts about the BBMP’s claim of monsoon-preparedness.

2. Seven Congress, three BJP candidates file nominations for Karnataka Council elections

All seven candidates of the ruling Congress in Karnataka, and three candidates of the opposition BJP, filed their nomination papers for elections to vacant seats in the Legislative Council. The elections will be held in the Legislative Assembly on June 13.

The Congress candidates are former Varuna MLA Yathindra Siddaramaiah, son of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah; Minister for Science and Technology N.S. Boseraju; political adviser to the Chief Minister K. Govindraj; KPCC working president Vasanth Kumar; former MLC and whip in the Council Ivan D’Souza; party’s Kalaburagi district president Jagdev Guttedar; and former chairperson of the Karnataka Minorities Commission Bilkis Bano.

Former Minister C.T. Ravi is among the three persons who have been given the ticket by the BJP to contest the elections. The others are party functionary N. Ravikumar, and senior party leader from Basavakalyan and former MLA M.G. Muley.

3. Keladi dynasty expert Gunda Jois passes away in Shivamogga

Gunda Jois, a scholar in the history of the Keladi dynasty, passed away at his son’s residence at Alalekoppa in Sagar, Shivamogga district, on June 2 evening. He was 94. He is survived by his son and two daughters. Known for his research on the rule of the Keladi dynasty (1499 to 1763) and his collection of historical manuscripts, he was known among people as ‘Keladi’ Gunda Jois.

Jois set up a museum at Keladi in 1960. His collection of manuscripts, sculptures, paintings, historical documents, and artefacts has helped many students take up research on the dynasty. Kuvempu University took over the museum in 2005. His monumental contributions to the field of history earned him the Karnataka government’s Rajyotsava award and an honorary doctorate.