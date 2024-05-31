1. Rape-accused Prajwal Revanna remanded to SIT custody for six days

The 42nd Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court remanded Prajwal Revanna, Hassan MP who is facing charges of sexually abusing several women, to Special Investigation Team (SIT) custody for six days.

Soon after his arrival from Munich to Bengaluru in the wee hours of May 31 around 12.30 a.m., the suspended JD(S) leader was arrested by the all-women team of the SIT and was taken to the CID office for interrogation.

The 33-year-old grandson of JD(S) supremo H.D. Deve Gowda, was then brought to Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital in Bengaluru for medical examination. After the conclusion of the medical exam, he was taken to the City civil court where he was produced before the 42nd ACMM court judge.

It was reported that the SIT was also contemplating a potency test on Prajwal. The Special Court for Public Representatives will hear the bail plea of Mr. Prajwal and his mother Bhavani Revanna on May 31. Here is a timeline of the case.

2. Karnataka HC orders issue of notices to H.D. Revanna, SIT on petitions filed by them against each other

The Karnataka High Court on Friday, May 31, ordered issue of notices to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on a petition filed by former minister H.D. Revanna, who has challenged registration of an abduction case against him, and to Mr. Revanna on a petition filed by the SIT, which has sought cancellation of bail granted to him by a special court in the case.

Justice Krishna S. Dixit, before whom both the petitions came up for hearing, has adjourned the hearing on SIT’s petitions observing that the SIT has made out an arguable case by pointing out interpretation of Section 364A (kidnapping for ransom, etc.,) made by the Special Court of Sessions for criminal cases against MPs and MLAs in its May 13 order of granting bail to Mr. Revanna.

3. Konkani Utsav-2024 to be held in Bengaluru on June 2

The Konkani-speaking people from across Karnataka will come together on June 2, and celebrate Konkani-Utsav 2024 at King’s Court, Palace Grounds, in Bengaluru.

Businessmen, industrialists, educationists, artistes and professionals in various fields will come together to provide a platform for interaction, promoting business and showcasing the vibrant culture of the community. The Utsav is aimed at promoting language, culture and art of the community for the benefit of the next generation.

