1. Bengaluru court rejects Prajwal Revanna’s anticipatory bail plea in rape case

A Special Court in Bengaluru on May 29 rejected the anticipatory bail plea of suspended JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna, who is facing allegations of sexually abusing several women, in a rape case. The special court for Elected Representative dismissed the bail application moved by his advocate Arun.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to official sources, Prajwal has booked a return flight ticket to Bengaluru from Munich on May 30, and is expected to land in the city in the small hours of May 31.

2. Suicide of Valmiki Corporation official: BJP demands resignation of ST Welfare Minister

The Opposition BJP and Janata Dal (Secular) have demanded the sacking of Minister for Scheduled Tribes Welfare B. Nagendra over the death by suicide of an official of Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation on May 26, even as the State Government instituted a CID inquiry into the scam.

ADVERTISEMENT

P. Chandrashekaran (48), working as accounts superintendent at the corporation’s office in Bengaluru, committed suicide at his residence in Shivamogga on Sunday. In his death note, has named corporation Managing Director J.J. Padmanabha, Accounts officer Parashuram and Union Bank of India’s Manager Suchismita, blaming them for his death.

3. Restobars, hoteliers and bar owners upset about dry days in Bengaluru between June 1 and 6

With five dry days being declared in Bengaluru between June 1 and June 6 (except on June 5) on account of MLC elections, Lok Sabha polls counting day and MLC polls result day, hotels and restobars in the city are worried that 25% of their business for the month will be affected.

While most restobars usually close their establishments on dry days, some say that losing out on 100% business for five days will not be practical and are planning to continue food service.

4. Karnataka government issues guidelines to escoms for implementation of solar rooftop schemes

Following the slow progress of solar rooftop implementation in Karnataka, the Energy Department recently issued guidelines for all electricity supply companies (escoms) to expedite the solar rooftop schemes on a larger scale.

The new guidelines include several steps like development of a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) by the nodal agency — which is Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) — for implementation of Solar Roof Top Photo Voltaic (SRTPV) systems, a common website for processing solar rooftop applications, immediate implementation of any regulation issued by Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) regarding SRTPV, among other things.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.