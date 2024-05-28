1. Watch | What is the Kodava Tere ritual?

The Kannada film Kantara introduced the Bhoota Kola to a large audience outside Tulu Nadu of Karnataka. Some call it a spiritual ritual, and others term it as a folk art form. It is also performed in the Malenadu regions of Karnataka and in Kerala. In the picturesque hilly district of Kodagu, this form is known by the name ‘Tere’.

The ‘Tere’ is organised between January to May. It is almost a festive occasion with a feast organised for everyone. The event which happens annually or once in few years is conducted at ancestral homes. Watch to know how a ‘tere’ is organised and performed.

2. My revolt is a precursor to cleansing of casteist and dynasty politics from BJP: K.S. Eshwarappa

Expelled Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader K.S. Eshwarappa on May 28, said his contest as an Independent candidate in the Shivamogga Lok Sabha constituency and K. Raghupathi Bhat’s contest as an Independent candidate in the Legislative Council elections will lead to cleansing of dynasty politics from the saffron party.

Speaking to reporters here in support of Mr. Bhat’s candidature from the South West Graduates’ Constituency, Mr. Eshwarappa said the ordinary party worker and the Swayamsevak were fed up with the casteist and dynasty politics being practised by BJP leader B.S. Yediyurappa and his family. They were aghast that the family was treating the party as their personal fiefdom.

3. Bengaluru Santhe, a far cry from the success of Dilli Haat

Despite its prime location and potential as a bustling market for local artisans and craftsmen, the Bengaluru Santhe has failed to replicate the success of Delhi’s renowned Dilli Haat, along which the Santhe was initially modelled. The market, established in 2013, has seen a stark decline in both the number of stalls and visitors, leaving its future uncertain.

Initially boasting of 31 stalls, Bengaluru Santhe now has a mere five functional stalls. Store owners and managers attribute this decline to what they describe as a “chicken and egg situation,” wherein the lack of footfall discourages stall ownership, and the sparse number of stalls further dissuades potential visitors.

4. Youth set ablaze by girl’s family in Vijayapura district

A youth, who was in love a girl, was allegedly set ablaze by the girl’s family at Muddebihal in Vijayapura district. However, a counter complaint has been filed by the family, alleging that the youth himself tried to set the girl ablaze.

The incident occurred on Monday (May 27) night and the youth — identified as Rahul Biradar — has suffered burn injuries and has been hospitalised. Three of the family members of the girl have also suffered burn injuries.

