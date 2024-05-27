1. In a video statement, Prajwal Revanna says he will appear before SIT on May 31

Claiming that the sexual abuse cases over which he is now facing a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe are “lies” and part of a “conspiracy to end his political career”, Hassan MP and Janata Dal (Secular) leader Prajwal Revanna has said in a video released from an undisclosed location that he would present himself before the investigating authorities on May 31.

In a nearly three-minute video clip that was circulated on Monday, the absconding MP said, “I will appear before the SIT at 10 a.m. on Friday and completely cooperate with the SIT investigation. I have faith in judiciary and I am confident that I will come out of this lie through the court. The grandson of the former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, however, did not disclose his whereabouts in the undated video.

2. Woman who filed POCSO complaint against former CM B.S. Yediyurappa dies in private hospital

The woman who filed a complaint against BJP leader and former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, accusing him of sexually assaulting her 17-year-old daughter at his residence in Dollars Colony, died at a private hospital in Hulimavu in Bengaluru on Sunday (May 26).

According to sources in the police department, the 53-year-old woman visited a private hospital on May 26 night after she experienced breathing problems. The source said she died at the hospital after failing to respond to the treatment, and added that, according to the hospital, the woman was suffering from lung cancer.

Activists from Akhila Bharata Janawadi Mahila Sanghatane (ABJMS), who were assisting the woman in her pursuit of the case, are demanding autopsy of the body, while the police have called it a death due to natural causes, citing the doctors. The complainant was scheduled to meet an advocate on May 27 to seek legal guidance.

3. Four-year-old girl dies in rain-related incident in Yadgir

Claiming the life of a four year old girl in Gurmitkal town, the pre-monsoon rain accompanied by heavy thunderstorms and winds has thrown normal life out of gear in Yadgir district. The girl was was a resident of the Uppargadda area of Gurmitkal town.

The girl died after a stone that was placed on tin shed of the roof fell on her. She was sleeping with her mother when incident happened. A case has been registered at the Gurmitkal police station in this regard.