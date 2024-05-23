1. If he has any respect left for me, he has to return immediately: Deve Gowda to Prajwal Revanna

Former Prime Minister and JD(S) supremo H.D. Deve Gowda on May 23, issued a warning to his grandson Prajwal Revanna, asking him to return to India, surrender to the police, or face his anger and that of all family members. Mr. Deve Gowda, who issued the warning through his letter posted on X (formerly Twitter), said, “I have issued a warning to Prajwal Revanna to return immediately from wherever he is and subject himself to the legal process. He should not test my patience any further.”

In the letter titled “My Warning To Prajwal Revanna”, Mr. Deve Gowda said, “This is not an appeal that I am making, it is a warning that I am issuing. If he does not heed to this warning, he will have to face my anger and the anger of all his family members. The law will take care of the accusations against him, but not listening to the family will ensure his total isolation. If he has any respect left for me, he has to return immediately.”

2. Belthangady MLA Harish Poonja released on station bail after inquiry by Karnataka police

Belthangady MLA Harish Poonja was released on May 22 night on station bail after he took part in the inquiry in connection with two cases registered against him following the arrest of BJP Yuva Morcha president Shashiraj Shetty in an illegal quarrying case.

A case was registered against Mr. Poonja on May 19 after the MLA created a ruckus at Belthangady police station on the night of May 18 over the arrest of Shashiraj Shetty in connection with an illegal quarrying case. A second case was registered on May 21 following a protest on May 20 without permission in front of Vikasa Soudha at Belthangady opposing Mr. Shashiraj’s arrest.

3. Three Bengaluru hotels receive hoax bomb threat emails

After schools, museums, the airport and hospitals, three hotels in Bengaluru received threat emails in the wee hours of May 23. The emails were later deemed as a hoax.

The emails, from a person who identified himself as “daudee jiwal”, claiming to be the son of a senior IPS officer, were sent to the front desks of major star hotels, threatening that bombs had been planted there. The sender claimed that his father had colluded with Pakistan-based ISI and a Tamil Nadu-based political family to execute the blast, to divert the attention from the drug scandal in which the TN-based political family is involved.

4. Bengaluru police to add over 890 AI-based cameras even while 2,500 existing ones are not working

For better security cover, the Bengaluru city police have proposed installation of another set of 890 AI-based CCTV cameras at over 500 places across the city. Though this set of new cameras will add to the existing 7,500 cameras installed across 3,000 places around the city, 2,500 out of the existing ones are defunct due to low standards of maintenance, according to officials.

The administration department of the city police will ask BEL, instead of current vendor BSNL, to review their functioning. The 2,500 cameras will be revived and linked to the command centre by end of June, said officials.

5. BJP sets 24-hour deadline for ex-MLA K. Raghupathi Bhat to exit MLC polls or face disciplinary action

The General Secretary of BJP’s Karnataka unit V. Sunil Kumar said on May 23 that the party will take disciplinary action against former Udupi MLA K. Raghupathi Bhat if he does not retire from the fray of the Legislative Council elections from South West Graduates’ constituency, within 24 hours.

The BJP has nominated Dhananjaya Sarji, a doctor from Shivamogga, while Mr. Bhat, a three-term MLA, is contesting as a rebel in the election.

