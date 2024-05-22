1. Adventure sports fraternity abuzz with Mysuru woman’s ‘Himalayan’ feat

The adventure sports fraternity in Mysuru is abuzz with reports of city’s ‘ironwoman’ Dr. Usha Hegde scaling Mount Everest, the world’s tallest peak. Less than five years after becoming the first woman from Mysuru to complete the Ironman Western Australia 2019 Triathlon in December 2019, Dr. Usha is believed to scaled the Mount Everest situated at a height of 29,031 feet on May 19.

Securing permission from the Nepalese authorities, Dr. Usha had begun her expedition in the first week of April this year, about six weeks ago, as part of a group. However, an official confirmation from the Nepalese authorities on her feat is still awaited. Dr. Usha descended from the peak and reached the Everest Base camp on May 20, and reached Kathmandu on May 21.

2. Bengaluru rains | CM, Deputy CM visits flood-hit areas

With a few spells of rain in Bengaluru exposing many civic issues — inundation of low-lying areas and bad roads — Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar visited flood-hit areas to inspect preparedness for monsoon on May 22. However, both were forced to wind up the city rounds due to rain.

The duo visited more than five flood-hit areas including the incomplete Ejipura flyover. At the flood-hit areas, CM Siddaramaiah enquired about the problem with the people and BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath. He also gave a slew of directions to the officials to end flood-related problems. CM also rapped officials for leaving dry trees without axing.

3. Emergency Medical Response System inaugurated at Command Hospital Air Force Bengaluru

In order to provide expert guidance and definitive care during medical emergencies for serving personnel and their families of the Indian Air Force (IAF) across the nation, an Emergency Medical Response System (EMRS), was inaugurated by Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal V.R. Chaudhari at Command Hospital Air Force in Bengaluru.

The EMRS is a first-of-its-kind 24/7 telephonic medical helpline for serving IAF personnel and their families across India. According to IAF, the system aims to provide prompt response by a team of medical and paramedical professionals to the caller experiencing an emergency anywhere in India.

4. Four of family die due to suspected LPG cylinder leak in Mysuru

Four persons of a family were found dead in their house, due to suspected LPG cylinder leak, at Yarganahalli in Mysuru, Karnataka, on May 22. The deceased are Kumaraswamy, 45, his wife Manjula, 39, and their children Archana, 19, and Swathi, 17.

Kumaraswamy made a living by laundering and pressing clothes. He used an iron box, which was connected to an LPG cylinder for heating. Senior police officials, including Commissioner Ramesh Bhanot, who visited the spot, suspect LPG cylinder leak led to asphyxiation, as the house lacked proper ventilation.

