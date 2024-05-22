GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Here are the big stories from Karnataka today

Welcome to the Karnataka Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today. Curated and written by Nalme Nachiyar.

Updated - May 22, 2024 05:36 pm IST

Published - May 22, 2024 05:34 pm IST

Nalme Nachiyar
Dr. Usha Hegde after scaling the Mount Everest, situated at a height of 29,031 feet on Sunday, May 19, 2024.

Dr. Usha Hegde after scaling the Mount Everest, situated at a height of 29,031 feet on Sunday, May 19, 2024. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

1. Adventure sports fraternity abuzz with Mysuru woman’s ‘Himalayan’ feat

The adventure sports fraternity in Mysuru is abuzz with reports of city’s ‘ironwoman’ Dr. Usha Hegde scaling Mount Everest, the world’s tallest peak. Less than five years after becoming the first woman from Mysuru to complete the Ironman Western Australia 2019 Triathlon in December 2019, Dr. Usha is believed to scaled the Mount Everest situated at a height of 29,031 feet on May 19.

Securing permission from the Nepalese authorities, Dr. Usha had begun her expedition in the first week of April this year, about six weeks ago, as part of a group. However, an official confirmation from the Nepalese authorities on her feat is still awaited. Dr. Usha descended from the peak and reached the Everest Base camp on May 20, and reached Kathmandu on May 21.

2. Bengaluru rains | CM, Deputy CM visits flood-hit areas

With a few spells of rain in Bengaluru exposing many civic issues — inundation of low-lying areas and bad roads — Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar visited flood-hit areas to inspect preparedness for monsoon on May 22. However, both were forced to wind up the city rounds due to rain. 

The duo visited more than five flood-hit areas including the incomplete Ejipura flyover. At the flood-hit areas, CM Siddaramaiah enquired about the problem with the people and BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath. He also gave a slew of directions to the officials to end flood-related problems. CM also rapped officials for leaving dry trees without axing.

3. Emergency Medical Response System inaugurated at Command Hospital Air Force Bengaluru

In order to provide expert guidance and definitive care during medical emergencies for serving personnel and their families of the Indian Air Force (IAF) across the nation, an Emergency Medical Response System (EMRS), was inaugurated by Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal V.R. Chaudhari at Command Hospital Air Force in Bengaluru.

The EMRS is a first-of-its-kind 24/7 telephonic medical helpline for serving IAF personnel and their families across India. According to IAF, the system aims to provide prompt response by a team of medical and paramedical professionals to the caller experiencing an emergency anywhere in India.

4. Four of family die due to suspected LPG cylinder leak in Mysuru

Four persons of a family were found dead in their house, due to suspected LPG cylinder leak, at Yarganahalli in Mysuru, Karnataka, on May 22. The deceased are Kumaraswamy, 45, his wife Manjula, 39, and their children Archana, 19, and Swathi, 17.

Kumaraswamy made a living by laundering and pressing clothes. He used an iron box, which was connected to an LPG cylinder for heating. Senior police officials, including Commissioner Ramesh Bhanot, who visited the spot, suspect LPG cylinder leak led to asphyxiation, as the house lacked proper ventilation.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.