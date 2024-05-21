1. ‘Prajwal Revanna assumed that family’s political power would let him get away with anything’

A chance to get elected to represent Hassan in Parliament at a young age with little hard work on the ground and the consequent unlimited access to power led Prajwal Revanna to commit crimes he is now accused of, according to many people in the district, whom The Hindu spoke to.

Activists, party workers, writers and ordinary citizens, who have seen the political graph of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda’s family members over the decades, are of the opinion that the young parliamentarian hardly did the work expected from an elected representative of the people. He never showed interest in on-going infrastructure projects or development work in the constituency, they say.

2. BIAL revokes vehicle entry fee at KIA Bengaluru, but temporarily

Following a backlash from cab operators and passengers, Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) has revoked its decision to collect a fee from private and commercial vehicles entering the arrival area of Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru. On May 21, sources in BIAL said that the parking fee has been revoked, but temporarily.

On May 20, cab drivers and the families and friends of passengers, who went to KIA to pick up passengers, were taken aback to see a hefty ‘stay and overstay charge’ levied at the arrival lounge. The fee was introduced on May 20, without prior notice.

3. Ramanagara resort barred from conducting business after zipline snaps killing Bengaluru nurse

The district administration of Ramanagara suspended operations at Jungle Trailz resort for lack of safety measures following the death of a 35-year-old nurse after a zipline snapped on May 18. Based on a complaint, Harohalli police charged the management under Sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 337 (endangering lives and safety of others).

The victim, Ranjini, was employed in a private hospital and had gone to the resort, situated in Harohalli in Ramanagara district, for an outing along with her colleagues. While using the zipline, the cable snapped and Ranjini, along with three others, fell to the ground. The injured persons were rushed to Dayanand Sagar hospital where doctors declared Ranjini as brought dead.

4. Karnataka Agriculture Department sets sowing target of 4.02 lakh hectares for kharif season in Yadgir district

The Agriculture Department has set a sowing target of 4,02,676 hectares in Yadgir district for the kharif season this year, said K.H. Ravi, Joint Director of the Agriculture Department.

He said that of the 4,02,676 hectares, cotton will be sown on 1,86,297 hectares, followed by paddy at 1,01,406 hectares, red gram at 84,500 hectares, green gram at 18,694 hectares, and bajra at 7,275 hectares.

5. Bengaluru prison inmate attacked by group in barrack using rim of calendar

A 33-year-old undertrial prisoner in Parappana Agrahara Prison in Bengaluru sustained severe injuries when a group of seven inmates attacked him with a the rim of a calendar in front of prison officials at barrack no. 4 on Thursday, May 16.

The incident occurred when the prison officials were shuffling the inmates to different barracks as part of the routine. The inmate sustained injuries on the forehead, neck and back and was admitted to Victoria hospital where he is currently being treated.

