1. National Dengue Day | 172 dengue cases reported in Bengaluru

Bengaluru has recorded 172 cases of dengue in the last 13 days, according to data shared by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). The civic body has put in place precautionary measures to contain the spread of the vector-borne disease.

BBMP Special Commissioner (Health) Suralkar Vikas Kishor said the Health Department has constituted four teams for each ward to spray insecticides and carry out fogging. The BBMP will be using mist cannon machines, that were purchased during the Covid-19 pandemic, to spray disinfectants. The Health Department has taken these cannons to engage in the fight against dengue.

2. Amidst opposition to cutting 32,572 trees in Bengaluru for suburban rail, public consultation meet on June 14

Amidst intense opposition by citizens and green activists to cutting 32,572 trees for the 149-km Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project (BSRP), Rail Infrastructure Development Company (Karnataka) Limited (K-RIDE), which is implementing the project, has announced a public consultation meeting on June 14.

The meeting on June 14 is related to the Social and Environmental Impact Assessment Study for the construction and operation of the BSRP. K-RIDE officials claimed that of the total 32,572 trees to be cut for the project, 17,505 (mostly Eucalyptus and Acacia) will make way for Akkupete depot, which is in Devanahalli, beyond BBMP limits.

3. Committee appeals to Naxals to give up armed struggle, join mainstream

Members of the State committee to oversee implementation of the rehabilitation policy to surrender/assimilate left-wing extremists have appealed to Naxals to give up their armed struggle and join the mainstream. Writer Banjagere Jayaprakash, journalist Parvatheesh and advocate K.P. Sripal announced that Naxals willing to join the mainstream could contact the committee.

Mr. Jayaprakash said the State Government had revised the surrender policy by increasing the cash component and other facilities for those who surrender. So far, 14 persons have surrendered in Karnataka, he added.

4. Four boys drown in tank near Alur in Hassan district

Four boys drowned in a tank at Muttige village in Alur taluk of Hassan district on May 16. Jeevan, 13, Vishwa, 12, Pruthvi, 12, and Sathvik, 11 — all friends — went to swim in the tank around 12.30 p.m. One of them is believed to have experienced difficulty coming out of the water, which led others to attempt a rescue. However, one after the other, all four drowned.