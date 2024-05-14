1. Former Minister H.D. Revanna released from Bengaluru prison on conditional bail

Former Minister H.D. Revanna, who got bail in the abduction case on May 13 late evening, was released from Parappana Agrahara Central Prison Complex on May 14 afternoon. He was welcomed by a host of JD(S) workers as he walked out of the prison. He went straight to his father and H.D. Deve Gowda’s house in Padmanabhanagar, where he is holed up along with his brother and JD(S) state president H.D. Kumaraswamy.

Mr. Revanna is accused of abducting a former domestic help at their house, who was allegedly raped by his son and “absconding” Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, to prevent her from testifying against him. Judge Santosh Gajanana Bhat granted bail to Mr. Revanna laying down six conditions, including two sureties, and a ₹5 lakh bond.

2. Environment activists alarmed as trees chopped and burnt near Talacauvery Wildlife Sanctuary in Kodagu

Kodagu district in Karnataka, renowned for its picturesque landscapes, has long been grappling with environmental issues. This year, amidst a severe drought, several trees have allegedly been felled and burnt near the Talacauvery Wildlife Sanctuary in the Mundrote Range of the Padinalkunadu Reserve Forest.

Environmentalists and activists in Kodagu have raised an alarm over this alleged destruction. According to environmental activists, the Mundrote Forest Range, located near the Kerala border where the alleged illegal activity took place, is renowned for its rich flora, which includes over 6,000 species of trees and plants.

3. Tata Power installs 220 EV charging points across Karnataka

Tata Power has set up 220 charging points across Karnataka as part of its expanding EV charging network, known as EZ Charge, aimed at promoting clean and efficient transportation.

All charging points permit RFID (radio-frequency identification) card enabled transactions, for a seamless experience and are located along major highways between Bengaluru, Mangaluru, Davangere, and Mysuru.

4. Qantas to increase frequency of flights between Bengaluru and Sydney to daily starting December 2024

Australian airline Qantas will increase the frequency of flights on the Bengaluru-Sydney route from mid-December from five flights a week to one every day, to cater to the strong demand during the peak holiday season.

The extra flights will operate between mid-December 2024 and late March 2025, adding over 12,000 seats between the two cities over the four-month period. Tickets for the additional flights are available for sale at qantas.com and through travel agents.

