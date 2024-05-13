1. Patronage for ‘Bengaluru Darshini’ improving, but aggressive marketing needed

‘Bengaluru Darshini’, the flagship tourist bus of Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), brought in ₹72.59 lakh in revenue from 2021 to April 2024 with 17,800 passengers using the service. However, this number is insignificant compared to the lakhs of tourists who visit Bengaluru every year, say experts, who have urged for a more aggressive marketing campaign.

The Bengaluru Darshini service was launched by BMTC in 2015, offering tourists a chance to visit the major attractions of the city in a day. For a price of ₹400 for an adult and ₹300 for a child, with a service charge of ₹15, a Volvo bus takes tourists to 12 landmarks, and more.

2. Prajwal Revanna sexual assault case | Karnataka Rashtra Samiti party demands court-monitored investigation

Karnataka Rashtra Samiti party workers staged Hassan Chalo protest on May 13, demanding a court-monitored probe in the Prajwal Revanna case. Many workers from different parts of the State staged a dharna, took out a protest march, and submitted a memorandum to Deputy Commissioner C. Sathyabhama.

Meanwhile, Hassan MLA Swaroop Prakash of the JD(S) has called for the arrest of those behind the circulation of objectionable videos in the Prajwal Revanna case. He also expressed confidence that former minister H.D. Revanna arrested on charges of abducting a woman, would get bail soon. The JD(S) MLA had gone to Mr. Revanna in Bengaluru prison but was denied permission.

3. Bengaluru rains | 11 flights diverted from KIA to Chennai on May 12

Due to heavy rain and lightning on May 12 night, 11 flights were diverted from the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru to Chennai. Seven of the diverted flights were domestic while four were international flights arriving from Paris (France), Amsterdam (The Netherlands), and Bangkok (Thailand).

A BIAL spokesperson said that no flight could land between 11.18 p.m. and 11.54 p.m. due to heavy rain and lightning. This is the third instance in the last two weeks of flights being diverted from KIA due to heavy rains.

4. Shivamogga police arrest murder accused after firing at him

Shivamogga Police arrested Shoaib, wanted in a recent murder case reported at Lashkar Mohalla in Shivamogga, after opening fire at him at Beeranakere near Shivamogga on May 13.

The accused tried to escape after attacking the police with a weapon. Kumar, the PSI, opened fire at him for self defence, according to Shivamogga SP G.K. Mithun Kumar.

