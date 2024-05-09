1. Karnataka SSLC results 2024: State records 73.40% pass percentage; qualifying marks reduced to 25%

The Karnataka School Education and Assessment Board (KSEAB) announced the Class 10 exam-1 results on May 9, 2024. This year, among 8,59,967 students who appeared for the exams, a total of 6,31,204 students managed to pass. Compared to 2023, this year shows a 10.49% decline in the number of students who passed the exams from 83.89% to 73.40%.

The results were released on http://kseab.karnataka.gov.in and https://karresults.nic.in at 10.30 am today. The board also simultaneously sent them to students via SMS on their registered mobile numbers. In the district-wise ranking, Udupi district topped the State with 94% result.

2. Girls outshine boys in SSLC Class 10 Exam-1, Bagalkot girl Ankita Basappa tops State

Yet again, girls outshone boys in the Class 10 examinations in Karnataka. Of the 4,36,138 boys who appeared for the exam, 2,87,416 passed. Of the 4,23,829 girls who wrote the exam, 3,43,788 passed. Boys registered a pass percentage of 65.90% while girls secured a pass percentage of 81.11%

Ankita Basappa Konnur, a student of Morarji Desai Residential School at Malligeri in Mudhol taluk of Bagalkot district, topped the SSLC examinations in Karnataka scoring 625 out of 625 marks, the only student to get cent percent marks in all subjects this year. In Mysuru, it was a happy moment for twins Anjali Shastri and Aditi Shastri of Marimallappa’s High School in Mysuru. The girls scored identical marks of 619 out of 625 in the SSLC examination.

3. Three-week Mango Mela in Lalbagh in Bengaluru from May 23

The annual Mango Mela in Lalbagh Botanical Garden, the one-stop destination for different varieties of mangoes, will begin on May 23. The decision was taken by Karnataka State Mango Development and Marketing Corporation Limited (KSMDMCL) after a meeting of all the stakeholders, including farmers, on May 9.

The mela will be open to visitors for three weeks. Over 100 farmers from across Karnataka are expected to participate. Around 50 mango stalls and 15 jackfruit stalls will be set up at the mela.

4. Jungle Lodges & Resorts told to return Hemmadaga Nature Camp to Karnataka Forest Dept

The Chief Wildlife Warden of Karnataka Subhash Malkhede has ordered Jungle Lodges and Resorts (JLR) to return the Hemmadaga Nature Camp, in Bhimgad wildlife sanctuary in Belagavi district, to the Forest Department. The order was issued as revenue from the camp had declined after the transfer, and access to the camp for the local population had reduced.

Belagavi-based wildlife conservationist Giridhar Kulkarni had requested the Forest Department to transfer the camp from JLR to the department in 2022. He had reasoned that the transfer to JLR had led to the Hemmadaga Eco-Development Committee, an association of villagers, not getting any money. The sanctuary was not bringing any benefit to the local communities.