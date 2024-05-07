May 07, 2024 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST

1. Lok Sabha election 2024 | Karnataka records 66.05% voter turnout till 5 pm after peaceful polling in 14 LS seats

An estimated 66.05% voter turnout was reported till 5 pm on Tuesday, for the second phase of Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka, in 14 constituencies. Out of the 14 segments, the highest turnout of 72.75% was recorded in Chikkodi, followed by Shimoga 72.07%, and least 57.20% in Gulbarga.

The seats where elections are being held are: Chikkodi, Belagavi, Bagalkot, Vijayapura, Kalaburagi, Raichur, Bidar, Koppal, Ballari, Haveri, Dharwad, Uttara Kannada, Davangere and Shivamogga. While the polling went off peacefully in all segments, there were sporadic reports of technical issues with EVMs. In Vittalapur village near Tavaragera in Kushtagi taluk of Koppal district, residents boycotted the elections to highlight their protest against the district administration after a pregnant woman died at Tavaragera Community Health Centre.

Meanwhile, the BJP has decided to file a complaint with the Election Commission against Women and Child Development Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar, her son and Congress candidate from Belagavi Mrinal Hebbalkar and her brother and MLC Channaraj Hattiholi, for alleged violation of the model code of conduct. The three Congress leaders flashed three fingers of their right hand, which is the serial number of Mrinal Hebbalkar on the EVM. Catch all the updates from polling day here.

2. Prajwal Revanna case | HDK terms DKS ‘key conspirator’ in distribution of pen drives, seeks CBI probe

Accusing the Special Investigation Team (SIT), set up by the Government of Karnataka to investigate the alleged sexual exploitation involving Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, of “working at the behest of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar”, former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy has demanded the probe be handed over to the CBI if the focus is on providing justice to the women victims.

Terming Mr. Shivakumar as the “key conspirator” in the distribution of pen drives containing explicit sexual content allegedly involving suspended JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna and several women, the former Chief Minister said, “He is behind the release of the pen drives. The SIT officials are behaving like agents of Mr. Siddaramaiah and Mr. Shivakumar. He [Mr. Shivakumar] did this to ‘sahukar’ [former BJP minister Ramesh Jarkiholi] also.

3. Decision on alliance with JD(S) in Karnataka will be made by BJP leaders: H.D. Kumaraswamy

Stating that the accusations of sexual assault on women against Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna would not have an impact on the Lok Sabha elections, former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy said that continuation of the alliance with BJP in Karnataka will depend on the saffron party’s leaders.

He said that the BJP-JD(S) alliance had scared the Congress, which was raking up controversy create divisions among alliance partners. JD(S) sources said that Mr. Kumaraswamy has not only spoken to BJP central leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J.P. Nadda, he is in constant touch with BJP State leaders, like B.Y. Vijayendra and B.S. Yediyurappa.

