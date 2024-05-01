May 01, 2024 05:55 pm | Updated 05:55 pm IST

1. Prajwal Revanna ‘sex scandal’ | Hassan MP seeks 7 days to appear before SIT in Karnataka

Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, who was served a notice by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged ‘sex scandal’ to appear for questioning within 24 hours, has sought seven days’ time to do so, through his lawyers.

In his first response since the alleged scandal broke, Prajwal Revanna posted on social media on May 1: “I am not in Bangalore to attend the enquiry. I have communicated to the CID Bangalore through my advocate. Truth will prevail soon.”

2. CM Siddaramaiah asks PM Narendra Modi to help bring ‘absconding’ Hassan MP back to India

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his intervention to cancel the diplomatic passport of Prajwal Revanna claiming the MP of Hassan has ‘fled the country sensing the impending nature of the police case and arrest’ following allegations of sexual exploitation of women.

The letter appeals to the Union Government to ‘ensure the swift return of the absconding member of Parliament to face the full force of the law’. This comes a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah responded to Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi’s attack on the Centre that while the PM knows of the movements of all opposition leaders, ‘a criminal was allowed to flee the country’.

3. Student arrested for trying to open emergency door of Kolkata-Bengaluru Indigo flight

The Kempegowda International Airport police arrested a 22-year-old engineering student on May 1 on the charge of trying to open the emergency exit door of the domestic flight he was travelling in. The accused, Karthik Karan, is a native of Kolkata, and a first-time air traveller.

Karan had come to Bengaluru on an Indigo flight to meet his friend during his vacation. The cabin crew noticed him trying to open the emergency exit door and stopped him, before lodging a complaint against him terming him as an unruly passenger.

4. ISRO study finds evidence of enhanced possibility of water ice in polar craters of Moon

A study carried out by scientists of ISRO’s Space Applications Centre (SAC), in collaboration with researchers of IIT Kanpur, University of Southern California, Jet Propulsion Laboratory, and IIT (ISM) Dhanbad, has found evidence of enhanced possibility of water ice occurrence in the polar craters of the Moon.

The study suggests that the amount of sub-surface ice in the first couple of metres is about five to eight times larger than the one on the surface in both poles.

