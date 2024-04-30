April 30, 2024 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST

1. Prajwal Revanna ‘sex scandal’ | JD(S) suspends Hassan MP over allegations

Janata Dal (Secular) suspended Prajwal Revanna, the party’s MP in Hassan who has been accused of sexually exploiting several women. The decision was announced after a meeting of the party’s core committee in Hubballi on April 30. While Mr. Revanna is believed to be out of India, Opposition members having been demanding to know on how was he allowed to leave the country.

The party has been under pressure to take action against the MP, whose alleged acts are now being probed by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) set up by the Karnataka government. In the letter announcing his suspension, the party stated that the videos doing the rounds have ‘caused considerable damage to party’s dignity and leadership’.

The National Commission for Women (NCW), meanwhile, in a letter to Karnataka DGP has sought a report within three days from the Karnataka police over allegations against Mr. Revanna.

2. Former driver of Revanna family releases video statement

A person, said to have worked for former minister H.D. Revanna’s family as a driver, has said that he will submit video documents with regard to allegations against Lok Sabha member Prajwal Revanna to the SIT, constituted by the State government.

In a video statement that he released from an unknown place on April 30, Karthik said that he had worked as a driver for Revanna’s family for over 15 years. He left the job last year following differences with the former minister’s family after he was forced to sell off his land. He and his wife were allegedly assaulted in that case.

3. Mangaluru International Airport turns silent as airlines stop PA system announcements

The airlines operating at the Mangaluru International Airport have stopped making announcements over the public address (PA) system, making MIA a silent airport since April 29. Only emergency information will be shared over the PA system, henceforth.

Passengers can get all their flight-related information, including changes in gate or delay in departure or arrival, on the Flight Information Display System (FIDS), which the airport has placed at vantage points, both inside and outside the airport.

4. Head of private firm loses ₹72 lakh after being lured into putting SIM in free mobile phone

A 56-year-old head of a private firm lost ₹72 lakh to cyber criminals who promised a free credit card from a leading private bank. The man lost the money after inserting his SIM card into a new mobile phone that he got from the bank as a gift. Based on his complaint, the South Division Cyber Crime police have registered a case under the IT Act, 2000, and also for impersonation and cheating.

