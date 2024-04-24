April 24, 2024 06:22 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST

1. Watch | Decode Karnataka: Can Congress break its Bengaluru jinx?

Since the turn of the millennium, the BJP has remained undefeated in all three seats across Bengaluru city. BJP has not lost Bengaluru North since 2004, Bengaluru Central since 2009, and mostly importantly, it has enjoyed an uninterrupted winning streak in Bengaluru South since 1991. But India’s IT capital has been known to vote differently in Assembly and Lok Sabha elections.

In the 2023 State polls, of the 32 Assembly constituencies in Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts, the Congress won 16, the BJP 15 and the JD(S) 1. While this may suggest a steady support base for the Congress in the region, luck and numbers haven’t favoured the party in the Parliamentary polls. Will the tide turn in 2024? What makes the Bengaluru voter tick? Does the Modi wave still hold sway over the urban electorate? Watch this week’s episode of Decode Karnataka for a better reading of the politics and electorate of this urban battlefield.

2. Former PM H.D. Deve Gowda comes down heavily on Congress manifesto

Coming down heavily on Rahul Gandhi’s proposal for a wealth survey, former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda has questioned if the Congress MP is dreaming of a revolution.

Mr. Deve Gowda said, “Does he think he is a Maoist leader? Is he dreaming of a revolution? Earlier, land reforms were introduced in India. Now they are proposing to distribute wealth, including gold.” Further, he said that by speaking of redistribution of wealth, Rahul Gandhi had insulted and humiliated two Congress Prime Ministers, who brought market reforms and increased the wealth of the nation.

3. Neha Hiremath murder case: CID gets six-day custody of accused Fayaz

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) which has begun investigation into the murder of student Neha Hiremath, has been granted six-day custody of the accused Fayaz.

After taking up investigation into the case, the CID had approached the First Additional Civil and JMFC court of Hubballi seeking custody of the accused for further questioning.

4. Price of beans crosses ₹200 per kg mark in Bengaluru

It is now the turn of beans to burn a hole in the pockets of consumers. The vegetable is being sold for anything between ₹180-₹220 per kg in retail and online markets in Bengaluru. The supply to markets has taken a hit as heat has destroyed the beans crop in Kolar district and other vegetable growing regions around Bengaluru.

While beans get expensive every summer, this is one of the highest it has ever touched, according to traders. In wholesale markets, the selling price is around ₹120 - ₹130 per kg.