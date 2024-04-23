April 23, 2024 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST

1. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah leads symbolic protest against delay in drought relief by Centre

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah led a protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi statue in Vidhana Soudha against delay in drought relief by the Centre on Tuesday. Mr. Siddaramaiah asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to go back from the State, till they provide drought relief. Mr. Shah is in the State on Tuesday.

During a hearing of the case filed by the Government of Karnataka in the Supreme Court over the issue, the Union government sought a week’s time to provide drought relief to the State on April 23.

2. Neha Hiremath murder case | CM Siddaramaiah offers condolence to victim’s father over phone

Amid the continued protests by various organisations over the murder of Neha Hiremath in her college campus in Hubballi and BJP’s efforts to up the ante against the government of Karnataka, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah spoke to her father Niranjan Hiremath. During the phone call, the CM tried to console Neha’s father who is a municipal councillor of the Congress.

The phone call was facilitated by Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs H.K. Patil on April 23, who tried to brief the family about the steps taken so far by the government in connection with the crime. Mr. Niranjan, in turn, expressed satisfaction with the government’s decisions to hand over the case to the CID and to set up a special court.

3. 18-month-old child crushed to death under car driven by father in Bengaluru

In a tragic incident, a one-and-a-half-year-old baby was run over by a car driven by her father in front of their house in Agara village in HSR Layout in Bengaluru on April 21. The deceased is Shazia Jannat.

The toddler was standing next to the front door when her father got into the driver’s seat. As he drove out, the child was knocked down and came under the rear wheel of the vehicle. She was taken to a hospital where doctors declared her brought dead.

4. Interviews | BJP’s P.C. Mohan and Congress’ Rajeev Gowda sit down for an exclusive chat

Three-time Member of Parliament (MP) from BJP P. C. Mohan is seeking re-election from Bengaluru Central constituency. Amidst his busy campaign schedule, he spoke to The Hindu and blamed the guarantee schemes of the Congress government in Karnataka for lack of funds for developmental work.

In Bengaluru North constituency, Congress candidate M.V. Rajeev Gowda is making his Lok Sabha debut against BJP’s Shobha Karandlaje. Watch as the former Rajya Sabha MP talk about the Congress’ chances at breaking the Bengaluru jinx, his plans for the city if elected and whether the “Modi factor” exists this time.

