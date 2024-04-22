April 22, 2024 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST

1. WATCH | Some sections are happy with guarantees of Karnataka govt, but their numbers are not big: HDK

After the Assembly poll debacle in May 2023, the Janata Dal (Secular) is heading into the Lok Sabha elections in alliance with the BJP, and is contesting three seats in Karnataka. The poll is considered crucial for the regional party that is not only fighting for survival but also to retain its identity in the intensely competitive politics in the Vokkaliga dominated Old Mysore region.

The Hindu caught up with former Karnataka Chief Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) State president H.D. Kumaraswamy, who is engaged in a high-voltage battle in Mandya Lok Sabha constituency.

2. Gratitude factor is likely to work in my favour: Dr. C.N. Manjunath

Cardiologist C.N. Manjunath, former head of State-run Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, has entered the fray as the BJP candidate for Bengaluru Rural leading to a tough competition in the upcoming elections. In this Congress bastion, Dr. Manjunath is making his political debut by taking on three-term MP D.K. Suresh.

In an interview with The Hindu, he speaks about the circumstances that led to his entry into politics. He describes his plunge into politics as the ‘people’s choice’. Being the son-in-law of the JD(S) supremo H.D. Deve Gowda, Dr. Manjunath is contesting on the BJP ticket rather than the JD(S).

3. WATCH | It was easy for me to come out of the palace and be with people like anybody else: Yaduveer Wadiyar

The erstwhile royal family of Mysuru has returned to active politics after two decades with Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, the titular head of the family, contesting the election as the BJP candidate in the high-profile Mysuru Lok Sabha constituency.

The Boston-educated Mr. Yaduveer, who says he was inspired by the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take the political plunge, took a break from electioneering and spoke to The Hindu at Beerihundi village near Mysuru, recounting his vision and plans for Mysuru and Kodagu.

4. Centre seeks and gets a week from SC to do ‘something’ about Karnataka’s drought worries

The Supreme Court on April 22 reminded the Centre and Karnataka about the need to amicably resolve differences that arise in a federal structure, even as the Union government assured that “something will be done” to resolve the drought worries of Karnataka in a week’s time. A Bench of Justices B.R. Gavai and Sandeep Mehta addressed Attorney General R. Venkataramani, for the Union and senior advocate Kapil Sibal, who represented Karnataka.

On April 8, in the previous hearing, the Supreme Court had questioned the Centre about the steady stream of States moving the court against the Union government. The court had asked why the Union government had sought to enter into a “contest” with water-starved Karnataka over its request for drought relief. On April 22, Mr. Sibal said the State was ready to wait a week.

5. Neha Hiremath murder case to be transferred to CID, special court to be set up: Siddaramaiah

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said the investigation into the murder of Hubballi student, Neha Hiremath, will be handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID). He added that a special court would be set up for speedy trial of the case.

Today, Muslim organisations and trade bodies also observed voluntary bandh and silent protest in Hubballi-Dharwad, strongly condemning the murder and seeking stringent punishment to her assailant, who belongs to the community.

