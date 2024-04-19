April 19, 2024 06:30 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST

1. Watch | We are as equally committed as men in politics: Sowmya Reddy

Sowmya Reddy is the Congress candidate contesting from Bengaluru South, one of the biggest constituencies in Karnataka. In what has been touted as the “revenge election,” Ms. Reddy is battling against BJP’s Tejasvi Surya for this seat.

While in transit to the next leg of her campaign, she speaks to The Hindu about her connect with the constituents, sexism in politics, and her life in Bengaluru, among other things. Read more such exclusive interviews in our series, Conversations with Candidates.

2. Malikaya Guttedar quits BJP, joins Congress in Karnataka

Following political rivalry among brothers, six-time MLA and former minister Malikaya Guttedar quit the BJP and joined the ruling Congress in Karnataka, on April 19. Malikaya Guttedar was upset following the induction of his brother Nitin Guttedar in the BJP.

Mr. Guttedar had contested the 2023 Assembly elections from Afzalpur constituency in Kalaburagi district. He lost to Congress candidate M.Y. Patil. Mr. Guttedar, who belongs to the Idiga community, will support Congress candidate Radhakrishna Doddamani, son-in-law of AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge in Kalaburagi.

3. Son of municipal council president, three relatives murdered at home in Gadag

The son of the Gadag Betageri City Municipal Council president Sunanda Bakale and three others were murdered at Ms. Bakale’s residence in Gadag. The murder was committed on the night of April 18.

The deceased are Kartik Bakale, and relatives Parashuram Hadimani, 55, Lakshmi, 45, and Akanksha, 17, of Koppal. Parashuram and his family had come to Gadag to take part in the betrothal ceremony of Mr. Bakale on April 17. The four victims were sleeping on the first floor., while others were asleep in the ground floor.

4. Hindi teacher accused of sexually abusing boy enrolled in tribal school in Chamarajanagar district

The teacher at a residential school for tribals in B.R. Hills in Chamarajanagar district was arrested on the charge of sexually abusing a 17-year-old student of class 10. According to a complaint, the accused, Arun Kumar, is a Hindi teacher.

On the night of April 5, when the student was studying for an examination scheduled on April 6, the Hindi teacher sent word through a colleague that the youth be sent to his house. When the student reached the teacher’s house, he was allegedly forced to consume alcohol and subjected to sexual abuse by the accused.

5. Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Tracking the Polls in Karnataka

Karnataka will go to polls in two phases on April 26 and May 7 for the general elections. The State has 28 constituencies, five of which are reserved constituencies for Scheduled Castes and two for Scheduled Tribes.

The Tracking the Polls series goes beyond individual constituencies and candidates, to focus on the electorate and electoral awareness, civic issues that can impact the voters, opinion pieces and regional profiles to give our readers a larger picture of the election. The package also comprises exclusive text and video analysis as well as infographic stories by The Hindu’s reporting and data team.