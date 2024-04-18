April 18, 2024 05:57 pm | Updated 05:57 pm IST

1. Interview | BJP and PM Modi sidelining Bengaluru to woo investments to cities in Gujarat and UP: D.K. Suresh

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Bengaluru, Congress MP D. K. Suresh has fired a fresh salvo at the BJP central leadership by accusing it of casting a shadow on the future of Bengaluru and Karnataka by “consciously” hindering their development to help woo investments to cities in Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh.

Mr. Suresh, the brother of Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, and seeking re-election for the fourth consecutive time from Bengaluru Rural Lok Sabha constituency, alleged that the brand value of Bengaluru has been diminishing in the last 10 years of BJP rule at the Centre. In an interview with The Hindu, Mr. Suresh, questioned the contribution of the BJP government at the Centre to the development of Bengaluru. Read more such exclusive interviews in our series, Conversations with Candidates.

2. Shivamogga BJP candidate B.Y. Raghavendra files his nomination papers

Shivamogga Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra, who is seeking re-election to parliament on the BJP ticket, filed his nomination papers in Shivamogga on April 18. Raghavendra is contesting Lok Sabha election for the fourth time. He won in 2009, 2018 (by-election) and 2019. He also served as MLA of Shikaripur.

According to the affidavit filed by Mr. Raghavendra, he owns assets and valuables worth over ₹55.85 crore. The value of his assets has come down by ₹3 crore compared to the affidavit filed during the 2019 elections when he possessed assets worth ₹58.85 crore. However, the value of assets owned by his wife Tejaswini R. has gone up by nearly ₹9 crore, and stands at over ₹17.86 crore now.

3. Air India Express offers 19% discount for first-time voters flying home to cast their votes

Air India Express has unveiled #VoteAsYouAre initiative, to encourage first time voters to exercise their voting rights in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. The airline is offering 19% off across its domestic and international network for first-time voters, between the ages of 18 and 22, flying home to cast their votes.

Bookings can be made on the airline’s mobile app and website, for travel to the airport nearest to the respective constituency of the voter, between April 18 and June 1 2024.

4. WATCH | Wild tusker captured in Belur taluk of Karnataka’s Hassan district

The Karnataka Forest Department officials, with the help of a team of tamed elephants, captured a wild tusker, which had been causing trouble to local people in a coffee estate at Vatehalli near Arehalli in Belur taluk of Hassan district on Thursday, April 18.

The department succeeded in capturing the elephant, which has been identified by the locals as Karadi, and was sedated by firing a tranquillizer dart. The wild tusker had been roaming the villages of Belur and Sakaleshpur taluks and was said to be was responsible for the death of an agricultural labourer at Mattavara in Belur taluk on January 4.

