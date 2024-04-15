April 15, 2024 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST

1. Bipolar elections in Karnataka | Infographics

The BJP, its ally JD(S) and Congress are set to contest this year’s general elections in Karnataka, which will go to polls in two phases on April 26 and May 7. The State has 28 constituencies, five of which are reserved constituencies for Scheduled Castes and two for Scheduled Tribes. Here are the details of polling, the State’s performance in numbers in previous elections and important candidates in the State.

2. Pralhad Joshi, Geetha Shivarjkumar submit nomination papers

Filing of nominations for 14 constituencies going to polls on May 7 resumed on April 15 after the weekend break. Today, among others, BJP leader and Union Minister Pralhad Joshi filed his nominations in Dharwad, accompanied by senior party leader B.S. Yediyurappa.

Congress candidate for Shivamogga Lok Sabha constituency, Geetha Shivarajkumar, also submitted her nomination papers to Shivamogga Deputy Commissioner. Her husband and Kannada actor Shivaraj Kumar, MLC Manjunath Bhandari, former minister Kimmane Ratnakar and others accompanied her while submitting the papers.

3. One killed, two injured in Bengaluru as scooter falls into BWSSB pit in freak accident

A 20-year-old was killed and two others injured when a bike they were riding on fell into a pit over 20-feet-deep dug up by the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) on SMV Road near Kommaghatta Club, Kengeri on Sunday, April 14, night.

The trio was returning home after visiting friends when the accident occurred. They were riding triples on a scooter and the rider, Saddam Hussein, was not wearing a helmet either, traffic police said.

4. EAM Jaishankar accuses Congress government in Karnataka of indulging in “competitive populism”

In an oblique reference to the guarantee schemes of the Congress government, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on April 15 accused the Congress government in Karnataka of indulging in “competitive populism”.

“Taking to competitive populism is when you make promises despite knowing that you cannot deliver them,” Mr. Jaishankar told media persons in Bengaluru. “This is exactly what we are seeing in Karnataka at the State government level,” he maintained.