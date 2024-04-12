April 12, 2024 06:12 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST

1. NIA nabs Rameshwaram Cafe blast suspects in Kolkata

In a significant breakthrough, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested the alleged bomber and chief conspirator of The Rameshwaram Cafe blast in Bengaluru. The duo were arrested near Kolkata, West Bengal on April 12, according to the NIA.

The arrested persons are Abdul Matheen Ahmed Taahaa, 30, the alleged chief conspirator, and Mussavir Hussain Shazib, 30, the alleged bomber. The restaurant in Brookfield, Bengaluru was targeted on March 1, causing injuries to nine persons.

2. BJP leader K.S. Eshwarappa submits nomination papers as independent candidate in Shivamogga LS seat

Former deputy CM and senior BJP leader K.S. Eshwarappa submitted his nomination papers as an independent candidate in Shivamogga Lok Sabha constituency on April 12. He has declared assets of over ₹26.63 crore, 4 times what he declared in 2018, in his affidavit.

Mr. Eshwarappa and his supporters have been campaigning under the banner of Rashtrabhaktara Balaga (team of patriots). The former deputy CM has been using the photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his campaign, to which BJP leaders have objected.

3. Devotees to felicitate Puttige mutt seer on golden jubilee of his initiation into sanyasa on April 14

Devotees and well-wishers of Udupi Paryaya Puttige mutt seer Sugunendra Tirtha have made elaborate plans to celebrate the golden jubilee of the seer’s sanyasashrama (embracing asceticism), in Udupi on April 14.

Sri Sugunendra was initiated into sanyasa at the age of 12 by the then Puttige mutt seer Sri Sujnanendra Tirtha, on April 8, 1974. The seer studied Vedas and the Shastras under Sri Vidyamanya Tirtha swami of Palimar mutt for 12 years.

4. Assault on BJP worker in Hassan, office ransacked

A group of people allegedly attacked Vijay Kumar Sharma, a BJP worker, and ransacked his office in Hassan on April 12. Vijay Kumar and his friend Pramod suffered injuries. Differences among various factions within the BJP are believed to be the reason for the attack.

Vijay is in a faction opposed to former MLA Preetham Gowda. Among BJP workers, Vijay was the first to campaign for JD(S) Lok Sabha candidate Prajwal Revanna, even before the Hassan district unit of the BJP took a formal decision in this regard.

