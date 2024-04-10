April 10, 2024 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST

1. Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2024 | Karnataka sees 81.15% pass percentage, Dakshina Kannada tops among districts

Results of the first annual examination of 2nd PUC in Karnataka were announced on April 10 by Manjushree, Chairperson of Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board. Of the 6,81,079 students who appeared for the examinations, a total of 5,52,690 (81.15%) passed. Compare to 2023, this year, pass percentage has increased by 6.48%. Last year, it was 74.67%.

Dakshina Kannada topped the district-wise percentage with 97.37% students clearing the exams, followed by Udupi with 96.80%. The Hindu spoke to some of the State toppers across Science, Commerce and Arts streams. Read here to know how these youngsters prepared for the exam and what their future aspirations are.

2. Karnataka HC quashes Central Government’s circular banning 23 ‘ferocious and dangerous’ dog breeds

The High Court of Karnataka on April 10 quashed a circular issued by the Central government on March 12 banning 23 breeds of ‘ferocious and dangerous’ dogs. The HC said that the Centre could not have banned the dog breeds through a circular in the absence of any such power available under the provisions of the Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 and the Animal Birth Control Rules.

However, the court reserved the liberty to the Central Government to bring back the ban on certain breeds after making suitable amendments to the law after hearing the stakeholders, including Kennel Club of India.

3. Andhra Pradesh Congress chief Y.S. Sharmila calls on D.K. Shivakumar in Bengaluru

Andhra Pradesh Congress president Y.S. Sharmila called on Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar at his residence in Bengaluru, on April 10. Bengaluru Rural constituency candidate D.K. Suresh was present during the meeting.

Sources said Ms. Sharmila urged Mr. Shivakumar and other senior Congress leaders of Karnataka to participate in the campaign of the party in her State. Andhra Pradesh will go to polls on May 13 to elect new members to the Lok Sabha and the Assembly.

4. BMTC set to introduce air-conditioned electric bus in Bengaluru

Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) is preparing to introduce air-conditioned electric buses to its fleet. OHM Global Mobility, a subsidiary of Ashok Leyland, will supply 320 such buses to the BMTC, which is also planning to replace old Volvo buses operating on Vajra and Vayu Vajra airport routes with air-conditioned electric buses.

