April 08, 2024 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST

1. Supreme Court stays board exams for Classes 5,8,9 and 11 in Karnataka; orders results to be kept in abeyance

The Supreme Court on April 8 stayed a Karnataka High Court order of March 22 which allowed board examinations to be conducted for Classes 5, 8, 9 and 11 in schools affiliated with the State Board. A Bench headed by Justice Bela Trivedi directed the State to keep in abeyance and not communicate or circulate the results of the examinations at any cost either to the students or parents.

The petitioners had submitted that the Karnataka State Quality Assessment and Accreditation Council, following the High Court order on March 22, had issued a direction on April 4 to schools to publish the examination results on April 8. The Bench accused the State of trying to create confusion among parents and children. It said the State’s push for board examinations and even the March 22 order of the High Court were not in tune with the Right to Education Act.

2. ‘Beat the Heat’ in Bengaluru

Bengaluru on April 7 recorded 37.2 degrees Celsius. The capital city, which is known for its salubrious weather had registered 37.6 on Saturday, which was the highest in the past eight years.

As Bengaluru’s maximum temperatures scale new heights, The Hindu explores the lives of street vendors and pourakarmikas, like others whose work is primarily outdoors, who are struggling.

3. Police seize car laden with explosives at Andhra Pradesh-Karnataka border check post

Alert Kolar police on April 8 seized a car laden with huge amounts of explosives being transported into the city from neighbouring Andhra Pradesh. The police, who have put up check posts at strategic locations, especially in the border areas, ahead of elections, intercepted a car at Nangali check post at Mulbagal taluk in Kolar district and recovered a huge quantity of explosives.

While one of the accused was caught, his associate managed to escape. The arrested has been identified as Asif Hazrath Ali. As many as 1200 gellatin sticks, seven boxes of wire, six detonators were seized.

4. Scooter rider part of Shobha Karandlaje’s election rally killed in freak accident

A 60-year-old scooter rider, who was part of BJP MP candidate for Bengaluru North Shobha Karandlaje’s election rally, was killed in a freak accident after he crashed into the car belonging to Ms. Karandlaje and came under the wheels of a private bus in K.R. Puram on April 8.

The deceased, Prakash, lost control and crashed into the car after the door was accidentally opened. He then fell on the road only to be run over by a private bus coming from behind.

5. Air India and BIAL sign agreement to make Bengaluru premier aviation hub of south India

Air India and Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) have entered into an agreement intended to develop Bengaluru as a premier aviation hub for southern India.

Air India and BIAL will collaborate to enhance international connectivity, operational efficiency, and passenger experience over the next five years by strengthening the group’s presence at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) and establishing a dedicated domestic lounge for premium and frequent travellers of Tata Group airlines Air India and Vistara.

