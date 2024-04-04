April 04, 2024 05:53 pm | Updated 05:53 pm IST

1. WATCH | Vijayapura toddler who fell into abandoned borewell rescued after 21 hours of ops

Rescue efforts to save the life of a 15-month-old child were successful after nearly 21 hours of continuous drilling and monitoring, in Lachyan village in Vijayapura district on Thursday, April 4. Satwik Mujagonda had fallen to a depth of 16 feet into an empty borewell near his house on April 3 evening.

Teams of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), fire and emergency services, police, zilla panchayat and revenue were involved in the recuse efforts. The teams had lowered oxygen pipe and an endoscopy camera into the pipeline. A trench was dug next to the borewell pipe and the child was slid into it through another horizontal trench connecting the two.

2. Back in Shivamogga, K.S. Eshwarappa says he will go to Delhi if invited but won’t budge from decision to contest

Former minister and BJP leader K.S. Eshwarappa, after returning from Delhi, has said he will visit the national capital once again if he is invited but will not backtrack from his decision to contest as an Independent from Shivamogga Lok Sabha seat. The former minister said he would visit Delhi after winning the election to extend his support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mr. Eshwarappa said he went to Delhi on April 3 to honour the invitation of Home Minister Amit Shah. “I received the message from Shah’s office that there was no need for the meeting. It was an indirect message to me that I should go ahead with my plan to contest,” he said.

3. Self-employed women contribute to BJP candidate Brijesh Chowta’s security deposit in Dakshina Kannada

A flower vendor, a fish seller, a housekeeping employee, and an animal care professional were part of a group of 10 self-employed women who met Brijesh Chowta, the BJP candidate for Dakshina Kannada Lok Sabha constituency, at the latter’s election office on April 3 to contribute to his security deposit.

Mr. Chowta, a 42-year-old ex-serviceman, was expected to organise a rally on April 4 before filing his nomination papers. Along with nomination papers, Mr. Chowta has to offer a security deposit of ₹25,000. In order to help the BJP candidate, the women contributed a portion of their day’s earning towards Mr. Chowta’s security deposit.

4. 105 villages in Mysuru district likely to face water scarcity in next two months

The mercury levels and heat wave conditions are taking a heavy toll on the general public with the maximum temperature in Mysuru, Mandya and Chamarajanagar crossing 40 degree Celsius during the 24-hour period ending 8.30 a.m. on April 4.

The Mysuru Zilla Panchayat took stock of possible water scarcity in the district due to depleting water levels in reservoirs and plummeting groundwater table coupled with heat wave conditions. In a review meeting, Mysuru ZP CEO K.M. Gayatri said that 105 villages in the district have been flagged as likely to face drinking water scarcity over the next two months.

5. Payana Vintage Car Museum is one more addition to tourist attractions in Mysuru

The Payana Vintage Car museum, on the outskirts of Mysuru, was thrown open to the public earlier this week. The innovatively designed museum showcases a collection of automobiles curated over the last five decades, including the majestic chariots once owned by the Mysore maharaja and iconic jeeps of World War II fame. The museum, situated on the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway, features a facade resembling the silhouette of a car tyre.

