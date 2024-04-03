April 03, 2024 06:29 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST

1. Sumalatha Ambareesh set to join BJP, will not contest 2024 polls

Incumbent Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambareesh, who won as an independent in 2019 elections, announced her decision to join the BJP and not contest the 2024 elections. This has brought an end to the suspense over her next move which kept both the BJP and the Janata Dal (Secular) on tenterhooks as the two have entered into a pre-poll alliance with the BJP supporting the JD(S) candidate H.D. Kumaraswamy who is contesting from Mandya.

With Sumalatha withdrawing from the race and set to join the BJP, Mandya is ready to witness a direct contest between the Congress and the JD(S). In the 2019 elections, the BJP did not field a candidate from Mandya and indirectly supported Sumalatha while she reciprocated by supporting the BJP in the 2023 Assembly elections.

2. Water woes | BWSSB to save nearly 60 MLD daily through supply cut to big consumers

Amidst a raging water crisis in the city, Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) now aims to save 60 MLD of water daily through supply cut to big consumers. This will make up for 12% of the 500 MLD water deficit the city faces daily this summer.

BWSSB has categorised big consumers into three categories — bulk users (over 2 crore litres a day), big consumers (who use 20 lakh to 40 lakh litres a day), and those who consume between 40 lakh and 2 crore litres a day. Put together, they consume 525 Million Litres per Day (MLD), which is 36% of the water the city draws from Cauvery river every day.

3. Transport union urges BMTC to end suspension of conductor for assault on passenger

The Karnataka transport union has demanded ending the suspension of 35-year-old Nagappa Agasar, a Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) conductor who was arrested for allegedly assaulting a 24-year-old female passenger following a row over the ticket. The Union has criticised the BMTC management for not assisting the conductor secure bail.

CCTV camera visuals from the bus, which went viral on social media, show the passenger engaged in a heated argument with the conductor regarding the ticket. The KSRTC Staff and Workers’ Federation claimed it is evident form the footage that the woman hit the bus conductor first, triggering the conductor to react in self-defence.

4. Man attempts to end life before judge of High Court of Karnataka

A 51-year-old man allegedly attempted to end his life in front of a judge of the High Court of Karnataka in Bengaluru on April 3. The man, Srinivas, made a submission before the judge. Then, he pulled out a sharp object and slashed his throat. Panicked court staff rushed him to Bowring hospital where he is undergoing treatment in the ICU.