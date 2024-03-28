March 28, 2024 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST

1. Filing of nomination papers for Lok Sabha elections begins in Karnataka

Filing of nominations for the second phase of Lok Sabha polls — the first phase in Karnataka — began today. In Karnataka, 14 parliamentary constituencies in 18 districts will go to polls on April 26. Congress leader D.K. Suresh filed his nomination at Ramanagara for Bengaluru Rural Lok Sabha constituency.

JD(S) candidate for Hassan Prajwal Revanna submitted his nomination papers to the district electoral officer in Hassan. He is seeking re-election to the Lok Sabha. According to his affidavit, Prajwal Revanna owns properties and valuables worth over ₹40.84 crore.

2. NHAI increases toll rates on key highways in Karnataka, including Bengaluru-Mysuru

Starting April 1, as part of its annual revision, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has raised toll rates on the access-controlled Bengaluru-Mysuru and Bengaluru-Hyderabad highways, and on the Hoskote-Devanahalli section of the Bengaluru Satellite Town Ring Road (STRR).

NHAI officials said that toll revision is an annual exercise and rates are linked with changes in the wholesale price index.

3. Baby boom at Pilikula Biological Park in Mangaluru

There is a baby boom at Pilikula Biological Park in Mangaluru with many species of animals under captivity giving birth to young ones during the past one month.

Wild dog (Cuon alpinus), Mouse Deer (Tragulus javanicus), Golden Jackal (Canis aureus) and Black Buck (Antilope cervicapra), which have been listed as endangered species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), are among the 14 species of animals and birds that gave birth (or laid eggs) to offsprings at the park, which has been recognized as a major zoo by the Central Zoo Authority.

4. 24-year-old killed after friend inserts compressor air hose in his rectum in Bengaluru

A 24-year-old youth died of internal injuries after his friend allegedly inserted a compressor air hose into his rectum, at a car service centre at Thanisandra in Bengaluru on March 25.

The victim, Yogesh, had gone to get a bike serviced at a car spa, where his friend put the hose pipe of the compressor into his anus and released the air at high pressure. Yogesh was rushed to a private hospital with damaged intestines, but he succumbed to his injuries.

