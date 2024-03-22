March 22, 2024 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST

1. Karnataka HC allows State government to go ahead with board exams for classes 5, 8 and 9

A division bench of the High Court of Karnataka on March 22 allowed the State Government to conduct board exams for classes 5, 8, 9 and 11 for the academic year 2023-24. The bench told the government to hold consultations with the stakeholders before issuing a notification for holding board exams for the next academic year.

The bench also directed the government to continue the halted exams (for classes 5, 8, 9), and also continue and complete the process of evaluation of exams conducted for class 11, which were completed even before the single judge’s verdict on March 6. Exams for classes 5, 8 and 9 were stopped midway following the apex court’s judgment.

2. BWSSB commandeers all borewells at construction sites of projects over 20,000 sqft built-up area

The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has issued an order commandeering all borewells at construction sites beyond 20,000 sqft in Bengaluru. Water from these borewells will be supplied by the board to parched areas, sources said.

In a meeting with builders, BWSSB had assured that the board would provide them with up to 1,300 MLD of treated water for their daily needs. However, the order has not gone down well with builders. The board had recently issued an order banning the use of potable water — both Cauvery river water and borewell water — for non-essential purposes, including for construction.

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Producers should seek permission of District Magistrate to employ child artist: Labour Department

Keeping in mind provision of the Child and Adolescent Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act, 1986, Karnataka government has decided to make it mandatory for producers to get prior permission from the local District Magistrate (Deputy Commissioner) for employing child artists.

Following the recent increase in the number of children-based films, dance, drama, singing and other reality shows on television, the government examined the legal aspects of the Act. Adequate facilities should be provided for continuous progress in education so that the child does not miss out on school lessons and lectures.

4. BBMP identifies three parcels of land on Bengaluru outskirts for Integrated Waste Processing Parks

Bengaluru’s civic administration has identified three large parcels of land in West, South and Northern outskirts of the city to establish integrated waste processing parks, even as the hunt for a large parcel of land is underway in the East. Sources in BBMP have said that they have already sent a proposal to the Urban Development Department for three parcels of land.

According to its budget presented on February 29, BBMP is looking for ‘large parcels of land of 50 to 100 acres each in four different directions for treatment of waste for next 25 to 30 years’, and earmarked ₹100 crore for the purchase of these lands.

5. Asteroid named after Professor Jayant Murthy of Bengaluru

International Astronomical Union (IAU) has named an asteroid after Prof. Jayant Murthy who was acting director of the Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA) before his retirement in 2021. The IAU through its Working Group on Small Bodies Nomenclature announced that asteroid 2005 EX296 has been designated as (215884) Jayantmurthy.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT