March 21, 2024 06:12 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST

1. Karnataka Governor refuses to sign Bill that allows imposing levy on temples earning over ₹10 lakh

In a setback to the Congress government, amendments to Karnataka Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments Act, 1997, that were cleared in the recently-concluded budget session amidst opposition from BJP, has been returned by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot.

Seeking clarifications on the Karnataka Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments (Amendment) Bill, 2024, the Governor wanted to know if the State Government has conceptualised any legislation to encompass other religious bodies in similar fashion. The Governor’s move of returning a bill for clarification is the first such since the Congress government came to power in May 2023, and comes close to the Lok Sabha elections.

2. 19-year-old NLSIU student dies after falling on Bengaluru Metro tracks

A 19-year-old youth allegedly fell onto the Namma Metro tracks at Attiguppe Metro Station on the Purple Line at around 2:10 pm on March 21. He was hit by an oncoming metro train and was killed on the spot. Investigation is underway to ascertain whether the boy accidentally fell onto the tracks or deliberately jumped to end his life.

The deceased, identified as Dhruv Thakkar, was a first-year law student at National Law School of India University, Bengaluru and hailed from Mumbai, police sources said. As the train ran over the boy, his body was severely mangled and police had a tough time recovering his body from the tracks. The body has been shifted to Victoria Hospital mortuary for an autopsy.

3. DMK stand against Mekedatu in poll manifesto triggers political row in Karnataka

The declaration of DMK in its poll manifesto for Tamil Nadu that it would stop any efforts by Karnataka to construct Mekedatu balancing reservoir has triggered a political row in Karnataka ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

Taking to social media, Leader of the Opposition R. Ashok asked, “Will Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah now follow Raja Dharma and protect the interests of Kannadigas or will he adhere to Maithri Dharma to save Rahul Gandhi’s I.N.D.I Alliance by compromising Karnataka’s interests?”

4. Three BJP MPs booked for ‘unlawful’ protest over assault on Bengaluru shopkeeper

Halasuru Gate police have registered an FIR against three BJP MPs — Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, Bengaluru Central MP P. C. Mohan, and Udupi-Chikkamagalur MP Shobha Karandlaje — and 44 others for organising a protest in Nagarthpet despite their request for a gathering being turned down by the police.

The three MPs have been nominated by the BJP as its candidates in Bengaluru for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. The BJP has given a communal spin to the event and claimed the assault was carried out by members of the minority community over playing Hanuman Chalisa (devotional song) during azaan (call for prayer). However, the accused include both Hindus and Muslims.

5. No late payment penalty on March Bescom bills for urban consumers

If you were unable to pay your electricity bill in March before the due date, worry not as the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) has decided not to levy any late fee or disconnect power supply, only for this month.

The online services of all electricity supply companies (escoms) in Karnataka were unavailable due to upgradation of the IT system from March 10 to March 19. The services were expected to resume on March 20. However, many consumers struggled to pay their bills even on March 20 and March 21, owing to glitches in the online portal.