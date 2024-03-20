March 20, 2024 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST

1. Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje booked on charges of promoting enmity between people of TN, Karnataka

The Madurai City Police have registered a case against Union Minister of State Shobha Karandlaje, on charges of promoting enmity between different groups of people on the grounds of language.

Ms. Karandlaje reportedly said that “people from Tamil Nadu, who come to Karnataka, get trained in Tamil Nadu and plant bombs in Karnataka.” T.N. CM M.K. Stalin had strongly condemned the Minister ‘reckless’ statement. The Minister later apologised for her statement.

2. Officials visit Minister’s residence to check alleged violation of poll code in Karnataka

A team of officials tasked with enforcement of the model code of conduct visited the residence of Lakshmi Hebbalkar, Minister of Women and Child Welfare, following reports that she was holding a campaign meeting with ASHA and anganwadi workers on March 20.

There is speculation that her son Mrinal will be the Congress candidate for the Belagavi Lok Sabha seat. Officials took pictures and videos of the gathering. They said a report would be sent to the Election Commission. The Minister, however, denied the allegation.

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Karnataka withdraws condition of minimum number of students for tag of religious minority institution

Following the guidelines of National Commission for Minority Educational Institutions of Higher Education, the Karnataka government has withdrawn the criteria of a minimum number of students from a minority community at an education institution to get the tag of Religious Minority Institution. According to a copy of the order, this decision was necessary due to a decline in enrollment of minority students at these ‘religious minority institutions’.

The Department of School Education and Literacy had a criteria that at least 25% of the students in these institutions had to be from the minority community that is running the institution. This was even higher — 50% — for Technical Education, Higher Education, and Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood Department institutions. Now, these condition have been removed.

4. Four individuals sighted at Kodagu-Dakshina Kannada border could be Naxals: Kodagu SP

Amidst reports of Anti-Naxal Force (ANF) personnel carrying out a combing operation in the forest areas of Kodagu and adjoining Dakshina Kannada district, Superintendent of Kodagu district police K. Ramarajan has confirmed the sighting of four armed individuals at Koojimale near Sampaje, on the border of the two districts.

The four armed individuals, including two men and two women, are suspected to belong to some banned Naxal outfit. They visited a shop at Koojimale on the evening of March 17 and procured groceries, including rice, before disappearing into the adjoining forest region, according to Mr. Ramarajan.

5. 48-year-old woman and her 28-year-old twin sons found dead in Bengaluru

A 48-year-old woman and her 28-year-old twin sons were found dead under mysterious circumstances in their house at J.P. Nagar III stage on March 20.

According to the police, Sukanya and her sons, Nischith and Nikhith, had suffered burn injuries. The police have learnt that the family was facing financial problems. The condition was so bad that they were unable to pay the rent for their house.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT